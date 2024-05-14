Stand for the Silent Awards $25,000 in Scholarships for Anti-Bullying Efforts

We are happy to be able to present these scholarship winners with something to honor and recognize their contribution to anti-bullying, says Kirk Smalley, co-founder of Stand for the Silent. Post this

Stand for the Silent awards scholarships biannually and have for the last four years, having started the program in 2021. They have three different types of scholarships that they give out to five recipients. Each recipient is awarded a $5,000 scholarship. The three scholarships and their spring 2024 winners include:

Ty Smalley Memorial Scholarship –

At age 11, Ty committed suicide due to bullying. His parents, Kirk and Laura Smalley founded Stand for the Silent and made it their mission to help raise awareness about the issue so that other parents never have to endure what they did. The two scholarship winners this year include McKinley Rider of Du Quoin, Illinois, a high school senior and humane society volunteer, and Bryce Hampton of Bozeman, Montana, a high school senior baseball player.

Laura Smalley Memorial Scholarship –

She was a co-founder of Stand for the Silent and the mother of Ty. She passed away in 2020. This scholarship was created in her memory for those who help carry out the Stand for the Silent mission and raise awareness about the dangers of bullying. The two spring 2024 winners include Macy Barefoot from Noble, Oklahoma, an honor society student and dual athlete playing volleyball and basketball, and Nyra Frierson of Cleveland, Ohio, a senior marching band member and student council treasurer.

President's Choice Scholarship –

This is a one-time scholarship the organization gives to someone who is impacting their school. The spring 2024 winner is Leslie Gray, from Spiro, Oklahoma. Gray is a student at the University of Arkansas Forth Smith, and is a mother of four.

"Stand for the Silent would like to convey its sincerest congratulations to these compassionate, hard-working, and community-minded individuals," added Smalley. "We wish them the greatest of success in their academic journeys!"

Those interested in learning more about the scholarships, reading more about the winners, or obtaining bullying prevention resources can visit the organization's website. There is also information on how to have the organization present at a local school or community and how to start a local chapter. To get more information, visit the site at: https://standforthesilent.org/

Smalley and his wife, Laura, started the organization following their 11-year-old son, ending his own life due to bullying. They turned their pain and loss into a mission of helping others. He travels the country giving presentations about bullying to schools, providing bullying prevention, giving out scholarships, offering intervention strategies, and more. Those interested in getting involved can start a chapter of the group in their area, obtain a free K-2 bullying prevention curriculum or cyberbullying handbook for parents, host a presentation at their school, intro of how all started video, and donate to help support the cause. To get more information, visit the site at: https://standforthesilent.org/

About Stand for the Silent

Started in 2010, Stand for the Silent is an organization on a mission to help eliminate bullying nationwide. Kirk and Laura Smalley founded the group after their child took his own life due to bullying. They offer free resources for parents and educators and travel to schools to host presentations. They have been to over 6,025 schools and spoken with more than 4.15 million students. To get more information, visit the site at: https://standforthesilent.org/

Media Contact

Cher Murphy, Stand For The Silent, 571-263-2128, [email protected], https://standforthesilent.org/

SOURCE Stand For The Silent