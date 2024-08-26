Standard Process Donates 57,000 Meals Through its 9th Annual One Day, One Bottle, One Meal Event

The donations supported Feeding America and more than 200 food banks across the nation
PALMYRA, Wis., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Standard Process® has announced the donation of 57,000 meals to a network of more than 200 food banks across the nation as part of the company's ongoing commitment to change lives through whole food nutrition. The donation — which supported Feeding America® — was made possible through the company's 9th annual One Day, One Bottle, One Meal event, which was held on Thursday, August 15, 2024.
"Giving back to the community has always been an important part of our culture," said Standard Process President and CEO Charlie DuBois. "By partnering with our customers, we can change even more lives for the better."
Standard Process has donated one meal for every Standard Process, MediHerb®, and Standard Process Veterinary Formulas™ product sold since the one-day event launched in 2016. The effort has resulted in more than 560,000 donated meals to help fight hunger across the country.
