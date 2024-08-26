Standard Process Donates 57,000 Meals Through its 9th Annual One Day, One Bottle, One Meal Event

The donations supported Feeding America and more than 200 food banks across the nation

PALMYRA, Wis., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Standard Process® has announced the donation of 57,000 meals to a network of more than 200 food banks across the nation as part of the company's ongoing commitment to change lives through whole food nutrition. The donation — which supported Feeding America® — was made possible through the company's 9th annual One Day, One Bottle, One Meal event, which was held on Thursday, August 15, 2024.