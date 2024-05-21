Standard Process is Proud to Sponsor Not One More Vet As Part of Healthy Pets, Healthy Vets Initiative

"Standard Process changes lives, and we deeply believe in the mission of Not One More Vet," said Renee Simovart, Director of Pet Products for Standard Process. Post this

"Standard Process changes lives, and we deeply believe in the mission of Not One More Vet," said Renee Simovart, Director of Pet Products for Standard Process. "Every veterinarian is irreplaceable to their families, friends, and patients. We're honored to help give them the support they deserve not only with this sponsorship, but with supplements that can enhance wellness for themselves and their patients."

Not One More Vet (NOMV) was founded in 2014 as a Facebook group in response to the death by suicide of a beloved veterinarian, Dr. Sophia Yin. The support network grew quickly, and in 2017 NOMV became a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Shortly thereafter, the network was expanded to include support staff and veterinary students in recognition of their needs.

"Nearly 70% of veterinarians have had a colleague or peer die from suicide," Simovart said. "It's heartbreaking, and the chance to help make a difference is something we're very grateful for."

For more than 20 years, Standard Process has helped veterinarians care for their patients with Standard Process Veterinary Formulas™. They're made with human-quality ingredients and designed to deliver targeted nutrition for dogs, cats, and horses.

To learn more about Standard Process and Standard Process Veterinary Formulas™, visit standardprocess.com.

About Standard Process Inc.

Standard Process is a family-owned company that has been a leader in making whole food-based supplements since 1929. From the company's certified organic farm at its Palmyra, Wisconsin headquarters; to the Nutrition Innovation Center in Kannapolis, North Carolina; Standard Process is committed to clinical science that advances health and changes lives through whole food-based nutrition. Using regenerative farming practices and advanced manufacturing technologies designed to protect the vital nutrients found in each ingredient, Standard Process produces both raw materials and more than 300 high-quality supplements in its certified organic manufacturing facility.

About Not One More Vet

Not One More Vet (NOMV) will transform the status of mental wellness within the profession so veterinary professionals can survive and thrive through education, resources, and support. NOMV addresses wellbeing in veterinary medicine through multiple innovative pathways including: the world's largest veterinary peer-to-peer support group; educational programs; a resources program providing both fiscal and referral support; student support and mentorship; an online crisis support system specifically designed for veterinary professionals; a mentally healthy workplace certification program; and outreach and awareness services. Find out more at nomv.org

Media Contact

Nicole McSwain, Standard Process Inc., 262-495-6434, [email protected], standardprocess.com

