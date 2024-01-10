Standard Process Launches Veterinary Advisory Council: Expert-driven group formed to advance pet wellness

Standard Process®, a leading whole food-based nutritional supplement company based in Wisconsin, has announced the establishment of its Veterinary Advisory Council: an initiative that is intended to play an important role in shaping the company's future of pet care and product innovation.

PALMYRA, Wis., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Standard Process®, a leading whole food-based nutritional supplement company based in Wisconsin, has announced the establishment of its Veterinary Advisory Council: an initiative that is intended to play an important role in shaping the company's future of pet care and product innovation. The group contains a number of distinguished veterinarians who have shown a commitment to pet wellness, holistic health, and the power of nutrition.

"The Standard Process Veterinary Advisory Council exemplifies our unwavering commitment to the well-being of pets," said Renee Simovart, Director of Pet Sales for Standard Process. "By collaborating with these veterinarians, we are taking a significant step towards delivering products and resources that will transform the pet care landscape."

Council members include:

Barbara Fougere, BSc, BVMS (Hons), MODT, BHSc (CMed), MHSc (Herb Med), Grad Dip Vet Acup, Grad Dip VCHM, Grad Dip VWHM, CVA (IVAS), CVBM, CVCP, CMAVA — Dr. Fougere practices veterinary integrative medicine in Sydney, Australia. She is one of the first veterinarians to be certified in Veterinary Botanical Medicine worldwide. She holds a master's degree in herbal medicine and a bachelor's degree in complementary medicine. She also holds a master's in the field of education and training. In addition, she holds qualifications in veterinary acupuncture, spinal integration, homeopathy, and other therapies. She was awarded the AHVMA Practitioner of the Year in 2010 and Educator of the Year in 2011.

Melinda (Mendy) Leshy, DVM, CVA, CVCHM, CAC — Dr. Leshy is an integrative veterinarian at MedVet Columbus where she has been part of the medical team since 2012. She has completed three levels of Healing Touch therapy for Animals and obtained her CVA (Certified Veterinary Acupuncture) certification. In 2003, she was awarded the Pfizer Proficiency in Small Animal Medicine and Surgery Award.

Kim Henneman DVM, DACVSMR (EQ, K9), FAAVA, CVA, CVC, CVCH — Dr. Henneman is certified in acupuncture (1991), chiropractic (1992), Traditional Chinese Herbs (2000); she is also a Fellow (FAAVA) in advanced acupuncture (2008). Her 10-state practice blends conventional & integrative techniques caring for sports medicine, rehab & chronic disease issues in horses & companion animals. She currently is the only US veterinarian Board-certified in both Equine & Canine Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation. Dr. Kim has worked internationally with the USET, security animals at the 2002 Olympics, National/International equine/canine competitors & is an 11-yr Iditarod Trail veterinarian. She is a popular speaker & has written several textbook chapters.

Tiffany Diab, DVM, CVMA, CVCHM, CAVCA — Dr. Diab owns a holistic veterinary practice in Colorado Springs, CO, where she focuses on helping pets unlock their natural healing abilities through chiropractic care and nutritional therapy. She holds certifications in Veterinary Medical Acupuncture, Veterinary Chinese Herbal Medicine, Animal Chiropractic, and Applied Clinical Nutrition. She has been featured on the podcast " Animal Chiropractic Clinic Chatter" and devotes considerable time to peer-to-peer education as well as pet owner education.

Stephanie Coates, DVM, CTCVMP, CCRP — Dr. Coates is a 2004 Purdue Graduate of Veterinary Medicine. After working as a large animal practitioner for years, she opened Premier Veterinary Services Wholistic Animal Health and Rehabilitation in 2008. She holds credentials in all the facets of TCVM (acupuncture, herbal medicine, tui na and food therapy), animal chiropractics and canine rehabilitation. She worked internationally from 2016- 2018 with high end performance horses and has since settled in the U.S. working on any animal in need of healing. When not working, she enjoys coaching rugby, spending time on her farm, and travelling the world.

"In line with our commitment to excellence, a peer-reviewed component will further bolster the council's contributions," Simovart said. "This component ensures that the council seeks professional feedback and insights, guaranteeing that the latest veterinary knowledge and industry best practices inform Standard Process product offerings."

To learn more about Standard Process and Standard Process Veterinary Formulas™, visit standardprocess.com.

About Standard Process Inc.

Standard Process is a family-owned, third-generation company that has been a leader in making whole food-based supplements since 1929. From the company's certified organic farm at its Palmyra, Wisconsin headquarters; to the Nutrition Innovation Center in Kannapolis, North Carolina; Standard Process is committed to clinical science that advances health and changes lives through whole food-based nutrition. Using regenerative farming practices and advanced manufacturing technologies designed to protect the vital nutrients found in each ingredient, Standard Process produces more than 300 high-quality supplements in its certified organic manufacturing facility. For more information about Standard Process and to find a health care professional who sells Standard Process products, visit standardprocess.com.

Media Contact

Nicole McSwain, Standard Process, (262) 495-6434, [email protected], https://www.standardprocess.com/

SOURCE Standard Process