Standard Process Named to Deloitte's Annual Wisconsin 75

"I am extremely proud that Standard Process has been recognized in the Wisconsin 75 list," said Charlie DuBois, Standard Process President and CEO. "I truly want to thank our employees, as we couldn't do what we do without their continued dedication and support."

To be eligible for Deloitte's Wisconsin 75 recognition, companies must have a majority ownership by an individual(s), family, employee stock ownership plan, or private equity firm. Public companies are eligible when greater than 50 percent of the value or vote of the shares are owned by individuals, family, an employee stock ownership plan, or private equity. The Wisconsin 75 excludes cooperatives and accounting, tax, legal, and consulting service companies.

"Wisconsin has been our home for 95 years," DuBois said. "It's an honor to be able to make such a strong contribution to our state's economy."

Standard Process has been a leader in whole food-based supplements since 1929. Now in our 95th year, and entering our fourth generation of family leadership, we are committed to clinical science that changes lives. We're advancing the whole food health advantage with our Nutrition Innovation Center in Kannapolis, North Carolina; protecting vital nutrients with our elevated manufacturing techniques at our Palmyra, Wisconsin headquarters; and cultivating nutrient-dense crops at our Certified Organic Farm. We currently offer more than 300 high-quality supplements that are designed to support optimal wellness for the entire family — even pets. For more information about Standard Process and to ﬁnd a health care professional who recommends Standard Process products, visit standardprocess.com.

