Standard Process Wins 2024 Top Workplaces USA Award & Fourth Consecutive Southeast Wisconsin Top Workplace Award

"Creating a culture where employees feel valued is very important to me," said Standard Process President and CEO Charlie DuBois. "We are a family company and operate with family values, treating one another with respect and compassion. I am proud to be celebrating 95 years of changing lives and could not do it without the support and dedication of our 650 employees."

Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

To learn more about Standard Process, visit standardprocess.com. Current Standard Process career opportunities can be explored at standardprocess.com/careers.

About Standard Process Inc.

Standard Process has been a leader in whole food-based supplements since 1929. Now in our 95th year, and entering our fourth generation of family leadership, we are committed to clinical science that changes lives. We're advancing the whole food health advantage with our Nutrition Innovation Center in Kannapolis, North Carolina; protecting vital nutrients with our elevated manufacturing techniques at our Palmyra, Wisconsin headquarters; and cultivating nutrient-dense crops at our Certified Organic Farm. We currently offer more than 300 high-quality supplements that are designed to support optimal wellness for the entire family — even pets. For more information about Standard Process and to ﬁnd a health care professional who recommends Standard Process products, visit standardprocess.com.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com.

Nicole McSwain, Standard Process, 262-495-6434, [email protected], standardprocess.com

