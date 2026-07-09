Standard Psychological Tests Weren't Built for Indigenous Clients. A Calgary Psychologist Is Working to Change That

Solasta Counselling is a psychology practice based in Calgary, Alberta, offering counselling and psychological assessment services. Learn more at solastacounselling.ca.

CALGARY, AB, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Standard diagnostic tools used across psychology — including assessments for autism, ADHD, and general cognitive functioning — were developed and normed on non-Indigenous populations, and don't always translate accurately across cultural context. That gap can leave Indigenous adults poorly served by conventional testing, even when the underlying concern is the same.

Registered Psychologist Randi Sager has built her practice around addressing that gap directly. She has joined the clinical team at Solasta Counselling in Calgary, where she provides psychoeducational, ADHD, and adult autism assessments adapted specifically for Indigenous clients — recognizing that no two people present the same way, and that tool selection, session structure, and pace need to reflect each person's individual needs, presentation, and cultural context.

Sager is of First Nations (Dakota, Saulteaux, Nêhiyaw, Métis) and European descent, and belongs to the Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation in Fort Qu'Appelle, Saskatchewan. Based in Okotoks, Alberta, she holds a Master of Counselling Psychology from City University of Seattle in Canada, where she also serves as faculty training the next generation of Canadian clinicians. Alongside her formal clinical training, she has received teachings from Elders, Knowledge Holders, and community members, and has completed additional training in Indigenous-focused counselling and in decolonizing and Indigenizing approaches to psychological practice.

"We're honoured to have Randi bring this depth of knowledge to our team", said Scott McKirdy, co-owner of Solasta Counselling. "Her approach reflects what assessment should look like — thorough, respectful, and genuinely centered on the person being assessed, not just the instrument."

Sager also brings experience supporting individuals affected by intergenerational trauma, grief, and complex life experiences, integrating that understanding into a holistic, strengths-based, and collaborative assessment process consistent with calls for Indigenous-led and culturally grounded approaches to mental health care in Canada.

Solasta Counselling is a psychology practice based in Calgary, Alberta, offering counselling and psychological assessment services delivered by a team of Registered Psychologists.

Media Contact

Scott McKirdy, Solasta Counselling, 1 5874877015, [email protected], Solasta Counselling

SOURCE Solasta Counselling