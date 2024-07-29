Standing Out Amid Election Noise: Anti-PR Keys to Handle Media Frenzy

"In a climate where the economy is at the forefront of discussions, disruptive thinkers and business leaders have an opportunity to be the voice of reason and sanity," states Karla Jo Helms, Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Post this

"We are gearing up for the political craziness that is going to unfold over the next few months across all media. Both sides will be fervently discussing the issues, and the public will be glued to the news again," she states. "In a climate where the economy is at the forefront of discussions, disruptive thinkers and business leaders have an opportunity to be the voice of reason and sanity."

Strategies to navigate through volatile times

Helms recalls a recent incident that highlights the fast-changing media landscape in this context. "A couple of weeks ago a mainstream outlet contacted us regarding a trend being discussed in the tech industry press and podcasts regarding 'what tech leaders want in a new president.' They wanted to talk to our experts in MedTech, AI, HealthTech, FinTech and cybersecurity... among others," she explains.

However, the story didn't air. Days after the interviews the entire media landscape was shaken when candidate Donald Trump was shot, overshadowing all other news. "In such uncertain times journalists are forced to drop news due to more urgent topics," Helms explains. "But we know that story will come back, and we are prepared. There's a growing interest from the public and decision makers regarding economic issues— innovative entrepreneurs, especially tech founders, are considered valuable sources on these topics. The public tend to trust technology leaders as leaders who will get things done—and we work with some of the most disruptive players from those [tech] sectors."

Data backs Helms' assertions. A poll published earlier this month revealed that inflation tops the list of voter concerns, with 64% of respondents identifying it as a major problem. (2) Other studies indicate that this same trend is particularly pronounced among specific demographics:

Research shows that inflation and the cost of living are the top issues for young people this election cycle. (3)

Four in ten women voters consider inflation the most important issue influencing their vote in the 2024 presidential race. (4)

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are also watching this year's election closely. According to a Goldman Sachs survey, 96% of SMBs stated that they will definitely or probably vote in November. 55% of these owners also believe that candidates are not addressing the main issues that are affecting their companies. (5)

This creates a specific vacuum to be filled by business leaders.

"During these times decision-makers are looking for answers. Most of them believe that companies who are innovative, especially those related to technology, understand what's going on. That's why it's such a big opportunity to make an impact on people's opinions," Helms highlights.

Amplify Your Message: Anti-PR's Election Season Playbook

But to position themselves as thought leaders in the middle of all this noise tech companies and businesses need a robust battle plan. Enter Anti-PR, a strategic approach pioneered by JOTO PR.

Unlike traditional PR, Anti-PR leverages crisis management techniques and media algorithms to create resilient, authentic, and consistent publicity. It achieves exposure and builds third-party credibility through a strong relation with media, allowing businesses to stand out in a crowded space and ensuring their messages are heard amidst the election-related noise.

Since 2009, JOTO PR Disruptors™ has successfully helped clients navigate multiple crises using these principles.

"If your technology is reshaping our economy, healthcare, financial welfare, or creating more jobs—essentially disrupting the status quo in these rapidly changing times—your story will captivate the media," Helms explains. You have the chance to provide clarity in an uncertainty landscape. However, tackling economic issues during such volatile times is not to be taken lightly. A robust and strategic communication plan is vital to avoid common pitfalls, steer public discussion, and leverage third-party credibility. It's about knowing how to push the right buttons to help the most people."

About JOTO PR Disruptors™

Founded by PR veteran Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR Disruptors™ emerged from extensive market research with CEOs of fast-growth companies. The agency combines crisis management skills with advanced media algorithms to develop Anti-PR® campaigns. Based in Tampa Bay, Florida, JOTO PR is globally recognized for its innovative Anti-PR services. More information is available at http://www.jotopr.com.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™.

She learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line—and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill back into the good graces of public opinion. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

