Stanek Tool Assets to be Sold in Court-Ordered 2-Day Auction

Aaron Industrial Solutions will conduct a court-ordered two-day online auction of Stanek Tool's assets, including CNC equipment and intellectual property. The sale closes on October 15 and October 16, 2025 starting at 10 AM CT, with registration and bidding available on BidSpotter.
NEW BERLIN, Wis., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aaron Industrial Solutions (AIS) announced today that the complete assets of Stanek Tool, LLC, a 100-year-old premier precision machining and manufacturing company, will be offered in a two-day online auction by order of the court-appointed receiver, Michael Polsky.
This auction represents a rare opportunity for companies and individuals in aerospace, defense, medical device, energy, and precision manufacturing sectors to acquire late-model, high‑quality CNC and fabrication equipment from a long‑standing shop. In addition, Stanek's Intellectual Property consisting of their name, logo, domain name, and customer lists, will be included in the auction. The combination of machining, tooling, testing, gauging, and intellectual property in one sale increases the potential for strategic acquisition.
Auction Details:
- Opening Date: Wednesday, October 1st
- Closing Dates: Wednesday, October 15th (day 1) and Thursday, October 16th (day 2) starting at 10 AM CT
- Location: Online Bidding Only
- Onsite Inspections: October 13th, October 14th, or by appointment in New Berlin, WI
- Auctioneer: Aaron Industrial Solutions
- Catalog & Registration: Bid Now on BidSpotter (https://www.bidspotter.com/en-us/auction-catalogues/aaron-equipment/catalogue-id-bscaar10187)
Featured Assets Include:
- 5-Axis and 3-Axis CNC machining centers
- CNC horizontal boring mill
- CNC turning centers, horizontal machining centers, EDM machines
- Toolroom, inspection, and quality control equipment
- Welding and fabrication machinery
- General shop & plant support equipment
- Intellectual property assets, including Stanek's business name, logo, domain, and customer lists
"This sale represents an exceptional opportunity for buyers in aerospace, defense, medical device, and general precision manufacturing industries to obtain high-quality machinery and tooling from a longstanding company," said Joel Bersh, CEO and Managing Partner of Aaron Industrial Solutions.
Registration & Bidding:
All interested buyers must register online to participate. Full auction details, terms & conditions, and the complete equipment catalog are available on the auctioneer's bidding page: https://www.bidspotter.com/en-us/auction-catalogues/aaron-equipment/catalogue-id-bscaar10187
About Aaron Industrial Solutions:
Aaron Industrial Solutions (AIS) is a leader in industrial asset disposition, specializing in the evaluation and monetization of industrial equipment via auctions, liquidations, and private-treaty sales. AIS' vast experience and expertise allow us to provide the best possible financial recovery for our clients. In the past five years, AIS has successfully conducted over 250 auctions. AIS and their sister company, Aaron Equipment, have over 85 years of experience in the auction and used equipment business, with specialties in metalworking, processing, chemical, packaging, plastics, food/beverage, cannabis/CBD, printing, construction, and other industrial verticals. For more information about AIS and to view other upcoming auctions, please visit: https://www.aaronindustrialsolutions.com/
Media Contact
Sam Bersh, Aaron Industrial Solutions, 1 630-423-8213, [email protected], https://www.aaronindustrialsolutions.com/
