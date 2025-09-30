Stanek Tool Assets to be Sold in Court-Ordered 2-Day Auction

"This sale represents an exceptional opportunity for buyers in aerospace, defense, medical device, and general precision manufacturing industries to obtain high-quality machinery and tooling from a longstanding company," said Joel Bersh, CEO and Managing Partner of Aaron Industrial Solutions (AIS). Post this

Auction Details:

Opening Date: Wednesday, October 1st

Closing Dates: Wednesday, October 15th (day 1) and Thursday, October 16th (day 2) starting at 10 AM CT

Location: Online Bidding Only

Onsite Inspections: October 13th, October 14th, or by appointment in New Berlin, WI

Auctioneer: Aaron Industrial Solutions

Catalog & Registration: Bid Now on BidSpotter (https://www.bidspotter.com/en-us/auction-catalogues/aaron-equipment/catalogue-id-bscaar10187)

Featured Assets Include:

5-Axis and 3-Axis CNC machining centers

CNC horizontal boring mill

CNC turning centers, horizontal machining centers, EDM machines

Toolroom, inspection, and quality control equipment

Welding and fabrication machinery

General shop & plant support equipment

Intellectual property assets, including Stanek's business name, logo, domain, and customer lists

"This sale represents an exceptional opportunity for buyers in aerospace, defense, medical device, and general precision manufacturing industries to obtain high-quality machinery and tooling from a longstanding company," said Joel Bersh, CEO and Managing Partner of Aaron Industrial Solutions.

Registration & Bidding:

All interested buyers must register online to participate. Full auction details, terms & conditions, and the complete equipment catalog are available on the auctioneer's bidding page: https://www.bidspotter.com/en-us/auction-catalogues/aaron-equipment/catalogue-id-bscaar10187

About Aaron Industrial Solutions:

Aaron Industrial Solutions (AIS) is a leader in industrial asset disposition, specializing in the evaluation and monetization of industrial equipment via auctions, liquidations, and private-treaty sales. AIS' vast experience and expertise allow us to provide the best possible financial recovery for our clients. In the past five years, AIS has successfully conducted over 250 auctions. AIS and their sister company, Aaron Equipment, have over 85 years of experience in the auction and used equipment business, with specialties in metalworking, processing, chemical, packaging, plastics, food/beverage, cannabis/CBD, printing, construction, and other industrial verticals. For more information about AIS and to view other upcoming auctions, please visit: https://www.aaronindustrialsolutions.com/

Media Contact

Sam Bersh, Aaron Industrial Solutions, 1 630-423-8213, [email protected], https://www.aaronindustrialsolutions.com/

SOURCE Aaron Industrial Solutions