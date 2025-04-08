Stanford's Felicia Marcus on Climate Justice and Youth Water Leadership in Planet Classroom's Net Zero Speaks

Produced by Planet Classroom and the Protect Our Planet Movement, this new Net Zero Speaks episode explores nature-based resilience, water equity, and youth-driven climate action

NEW YORK, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- How do beavers, wetlands, and youth leadership drive climate resilience? A powerful new episode of Net Zero Speaks, produced by Planet Classroom and the Protect Our Planet Movement, explores this urgent question through the voice of

renowned environmental policy expert Felicia Marcus and youth climate host Cherry Sung.

Marcus, former Chair of California's State Water Resources Control Board and current Stanford Fellow, shares how nature-based strategies—like wetlands restoration and beaver reintroduction—can transform global approaches to water management and climate equity. She also highlights the critical role of community engagement, strategic public-private funding, and youth activism in shaping real-world solutions.

Youth host Cherry Sung shares three key takeaways from the episode:

"Nature-based solutions like wetlands and beaver restoration are not just symbolic—they're working. We also learned how innovative financing and policy tools can make climate solutions sustainable, especially when equity is front and center. Engaging Indigenous and marginalized communities in these decisions is not optional—it's essential."

The episode is part of Net Zero Speaks, a global youth-curated interview series spotlighting thought leaders on the front lines of climate innovation, resilience, and justice.

Net Zero Speaks is part of Planet Classroom's mission to showcase bold, youth-powered content and global changemakers. In partnership with the Protect Our Planet Movement, the series continues to inspire action and awareness around climate innovation, social justice, and sustainability.

Watch the episode and subscribe to Planet Classroom

About Planet Classroom

The Planet Classroom Network, curated by CMRubinWorld, connects youth with the world's most visionary thinkers, artists, and changemakers through storytelling that informs, inspires, and empowers. With contributions from over 40 cultural and educational organizations, Planet Classroom is a global hub for transformative youth media.

About the Protect Our Planet Movement

The Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement mobilizes youth worldwide to take collective action against climate change. By addressing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the POP Movement empowers young people to implement innovative solutions and drive systemic change to protect ecosystems and mitigate global warming.

Media Contact

David Wine, CMRubinWorld, +1 (212) 439-8474, [email protected], https://www.cmrubinworld.com/

SOURCE Planet Classroom