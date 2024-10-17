Stanley Consultants garners three more 2024 Top Workplaces culture awards

"In a fast-evolving world, one thing remains unchanged: our team members are our company." - Kate Harris, Stanley President, CEO and Chair. Post this

Other 2024 Top Workplaces awards Stanley Consultants has received were for compensation and benefits, work-life balance, a regional award in Iowa and a national Top Workplaces listing.

The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing top organizations across 60 markets for national and regional Top Workplaces awards. Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over the last year, almost 42,000 organizations have been invited to participate in research-based employee and culture surveys, issued and independently evaluated by Energage. Employee feedback is then compared against industry benchmarks, including 15 culture drivers that are proven to predict high performance. On average, roughly 3% of eligible organizations earn a Top Workplaces designation, making this achievement a clear differentiator among peers.

"I am incredibly proud that Stanley Consultants was named to the 2024 Top Workplaces list," said Kate Harris, Stanley President, CEO and Chair. "We are an employee-owned company, celebrating over 110 years of improving lives in communities where we live and work. In a fast-evolving world, one thing remains unchanged: our team members are our company. We work hard to make sure that they are involved and engaged, and this award is a testament to their commitment and dedication to excellence in all its forms."

ABOUT STANLEY CONSULTANTS

Improving Lives Since 1913. Stanley Consultants has been helping clients solve essential and complex energy and infrastructure challenges for over 110 years, successfully completing more than 50,000 engagements in 120 countries and all 50 states and U.S. territories. Values-based and purpose-driven, Stanley is an employee-owned company of engineers, scientists, technologists, innovators and client-service experts who are recognized for their commitment and passion to make a difference. The company garnered a recent Top Workplaces USA Today ranking and followed it with recognitions for outstanding compensation and benefits and work-life flexibility. For more information on Stanley Consultants, please visit https://www.stanleyconsultants.com.

