Stanley Consultants honored with 2025 Top Workplaces Award Two Years in a Row

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stanley Consultants has earned a 2025 USA Today Top Workplaces award. This is the second consecutive year the firm has received this recognition. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

"We are incredibly honored to be named a USA Today Top Workplace again this year. This recognition is a direct reflection of our company culture, which is built on a foundation of mutual respect and a deep commitment to improving the world through our projects and community activities. Our unique culture has distinguished us for over 110 years, encouraging us to bring our best to everything we do" said Kate Harris, Stanley Consultants President, CEO and Chair. "We are committed to continuing to foster a workplace where everyone can thrive and reach their full potential."

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 70,000 organizations were invited to participate in research-based employee and culture surveys, issued and independently evaluated by Energage. Employee feedback is then compared against industry benchmarks, including 15 culture drivers that are proven to predict high performance.

"The Top Workplaces awards spotlight exceptional organizations and amplify the significance of employee wellbeing across the organizational landscape," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "It is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees."

