Stanley Consultants Named to 2024 Top Workplaces by USA Today

"I am incredibly proud that Stanley Consultants was named to the 2024 Top Workplaces list," said Kate Harris, Stanley CEO and Chair. "We are an employee-owned company, celebrating our 110th year anniversary. In a fast-evolving world, one thing remains unchanged: our team members are our company. We work hard to make sure that they are involved and engaged, and this award is a testament to their commitment and dedication to excellence in all its forms. We are all working together to achieve our vision of creating a connected, sustainable and enriched world for all, and this obviously starts with the experience that we create with our coworkers."

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Improving Lives Since 1913. Stanley Consultants has been helping clients solve essential and complex energy and infrastructure challenges for over 110 years, successfully completing more than 50,000 engagements in 120 countries and all 50 states and U.S. territories. Values-based and purpose-driven, Stanley is an employee-owned company of engineers, scientists, technologists, innovators and client-service experts who are recognized for their commitment and passion to make a difference. For more information on Stanley Consultants, please visit https://www.stanleyconsultants.com.

