Stanley Consultants wins four additional 2025 Top Workplaces Awards

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stanley Consultants has been named a Top Workplace by Engineering.com and earned three Top Workplace Culture Excellence Awards from Energage.

Stanley ranked seventh among large companies on Engineering.com's inaugural list, which celebrates companies who create a positive, innovative and supportive work environment for engineers. The large companies category recognizes those with at least 500 employees worldwide.

Building off its USA Today Top Workplaces designation last month, Stanley also won three distinct Culture Excellence awards in the areas of work-life flexibility, compensation and benefits, and purpose and values. The Work-Life Flexibility Award celebrates organizations who provide their employees with options in how and where they work. The Compensation and Benefits Award highlights companies who go above and beyond in employee appreciation and compensation packages. The Purpose and Values Award recognizes organizations who embed their mission and values intricately into their culture and efficiently bring these into reality.

Led by Energage, the Top Workplaces program has a nearly 20-year history of surveying 27 million employees across more than 70,000 organizations. Survey results are based on confidential feedback from a research-backed employee engagement survey.

"Winning these Top Workplaces awards is a testament to the incredible people we have at the heart of this organization," said Kate Harris, Stanley President, CEO and Chair. "We believe that success begins with a people-first approach, empowering our team, fostering a culture of collaboration and constantly innovating together. This recognition fuels our commitment to fostering an environment where everyone can make a lasting impact on our organization, our communities, and our clients."

ABOUT STANLEY CONSULTANTS

Improving Lives Since 1913. Stanley Consultants has been helping clients solve essential and complex energy and infrastructure challenges for over 110 years, successfully completing more than 50,000 engagements in 120 countries and all 50 states and U.S. territories. Values-based and purpose-driven, Stanley is an employee-owned company of engineers, scientists, technologists, innovators and client-service experts who are recognized for their commitment and passion to make a difference. For more information on Stanley Consultants, please visit https://www.stanleyconsultants.com.

