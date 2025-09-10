Stanley Weiss Center for the Study of American Classical Furniture to Open Late Fall 2025 in Providence

"This is the legacy I want to leave for others," said Stanley Weiss, the founder of the Center. "A place where people can learn directly from the furniture itself—and feel the soul of American design come alive. Post this

"This is the legacy I want to leave for others," said Stanley Weiss. "A place where people can learn directly from the furniture itself—and feel the soul of American design come alive."

The Center is guided by an Advisory Committee of leading scholars and curators, including:

Daniel Ackermann – Director, Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens, Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

John Stuart Gordon – Curator of American Decorative Arts, Yale University Art Gallery

– Curator of American Decorative Arts, Art Gallery Brock Jobe – Professor Emeritus, Winterthur Museum

– Professor Emeritus, Winterthur Museum Patricia E. Kane – Curator, Yale University Art Gallery

– Curator, Art Gallery Peter M. Kenny – Former Curator, The Metropolitan Museum of Art

– Former Curator, The Metropolitan Museum of Art Alexandra A. Kirtley – Curator, Philadelphia Museum of Art

Joshua W. Lane – Curator, Winterthur Museum

Matthew A. Thurlow – Executive Director, Decorative Arts Trust

Gerry W.R. Ward – Curator, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

Philip D. Zimmerman – Museum and Decorative Arts Consultant

The 10,000-square-foot facility will showcase hundreds of pieces from Weiss's distinguished collection, spanning Queen Anne, Chippendale, Federal, and Empire forms. Cabinetmakers represented include John and Thomas Seymour (Boston), Duncan Phyfe (New York), Anthony Quervelle (Philadelphia), and other top makers of the Federal and Empire periods.

The Center's focus on "American Classical Furniture" encompasses both the distinctive design era of 1790–1840, inspired by ancient Roman, Greek, and Egyptian aesthetics, and the timeless masterworks from any period that exemplify the highest standards of craftsmanship and design.

Situated in Providence's historic East Side—just blocks from Brown University and RISD—the Center aims to foster partnerships with academic institutions and the broader arts community. The Center invites museums, scholars, educators, and members of the public to contact us to explore opportunities for involvement, collaboration, and research access.

About Stanley Weiss

Stanley Weiss began collecting American furniture in the 1980s while working in trust banking and real estate. He revitalized Providence's downtown district and founded the four-diamond Hotel Providence—efforts that led to his induction into the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame. Weiss's collection includes works now held by the White House, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Detroit Institute of Arts, and the Rhode Island Historical Society. His catalog, Fine American Antiques in the Stanley Weiss Collection, remains a key field reference.

Digital and Research Resources

The Center maintains a robust digital archive at www.stanleyweiss.com, created by longtime archivist Marc Beaulac. Each object is fully photographed, with documentation of provenance and scholarly notes. Rhode Island–origin pieces are also cross-listed in the Rhode Island Furniture Archive at Yale University Art Gallery.

Visiting and Contact Information

The Stanley Weiss Study Center, a private nonprofit organization incorporated in Rhode Island, will open by appointment in late Fall 2025. We encourage organizations and individuals—both local and national—to contact us about becoming involved in the Center's activities.

Address: 212 4th Street, Providence, RI 02906

Phone: (401) 272-3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.stanleyweiss.com

Contact: Tobias Lederberg- General Counsel and acting Executive Director

Media Contact

