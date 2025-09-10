Stanley Weiss Center for the Study of American Classical Furniture to Open Late Fall 2025 in Providence

Opening late Fall 2025 in Providence, the Stanley Weiss Center for the Study of American Classical Furniture offers hands-on access to masterworks of American furniture, fostering scholarship, partnerships, and public engagement with furniture.
Stanley Weiss, renowned collector and founder, announces the late Fall 2025 opening of the Stanley Weiss Center for the Study of American Classical Furniture, located at 212 4th Street in Providence, Rhode Island. The Center will offer hands-on access to exceptional examples of American furniture from the 18th and early 19th centuries—masterworks that shaped American design and identity. This immersive new institution complements traditional museums by allowing scholars and visitors to engage directly with furniture in a study environment.
"This is the legacy I want to leave for others," said Stanley Weiss. "A place where people can learn directly from the furniture itself—and feel the soul of American design come alive."
The Center is guided by an Advisory Committee of leading scholars and curators, including:
- Daniel Ackermann – Director, Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens, Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
- John Stuart Gordon – Curator of American Decorative Arts, Yale University Art Gallery
- Brock Jobe – Professor Emeritus, Winterthur Museum
- Patricia E. Kane – Curator, Yale University Art Gallery
- Peter M. Kenny – Former Curator, The Metropolitan Museum of Art
- Alexandra A. Kirtley – Curator, Philadelphia Museum of Art
- Joshua W. Lane – Curator, Winterthur Museum
- Matthew A. Thurlow – Executive Director, Decorative Arts Trust
- Gerry W.R. Ward – Curator, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston
- Philip D. Zimmerman – Museum and Decorative Arts Consultant
The 10,000-square-foot facility will showcase hundreds of pieces from Weiss's distinguished collection, spanning Queen Anne, Chippendale, Federal, and Empire forms. Cabinetmakers represented include John and Thomas Seymour (Boston), Duncan Phyfe (New York), Anthony Quervelle (Philadelphia), and other top makers of the Federal and Empire periods.
The Center's focus on "American Classical Furniture" encompasses both the distinctive design era of 1790–1840, inspired by ancient Roman, Greek, and Egyptian aesthetics, and the timeless masterworks from any period that exemplify the highest standards of craftsmanship and design.
Situated in Providence's historic East Side—just blocks from Brown University and RISD—the Center aims to foster partnerships with academic institutions and the broader arts community. The Center invites museums, scholars, educators, and members of the public to contact us to explore opportunities for involvement, collaboration, and research access.
About Stanley Weiss
Stanley Weiss began collecting American furniture in the 1980s while working in trust banking and real estate. He revitalized Providence's downtown district and founded the four-diamond Hotel Providence—efforts that led to his induction into the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame. Weiss's collection includes works now held by the White House, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Detroit Institute of Arts, and the Rhode Island Historical Society. His catalog, Fine American Antiques in the Stanley Weiss Collection, remains a key field reference.
Digital and Research Resources
The Center maintains a robust digital archive at www.stanleyweiss.com, created by longtime archivist Marc Beaulac. Each object is fully photographed, with documentation of provenance and scholarly notes. Rhode Island–origin pieces are also cross-listed in the Rhode Island Furniture Archive at Yale University Art Gallery.
Visiting and Contact Information
The Stanley Weiss Study Center, a private nonprofit organization incorporated in Rhode Island, will open by appointment in late Fall 2025. We encourage organizations and individuals—both local and national—to contact us about becoming involved in the Center's activities.
Address: 212 4th Street, Providence, RI 02906
Phone: (401) 272-3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.stanleyweiss.com
Contact: Tobias Lederberg- General Counsel and acting Executive Director
