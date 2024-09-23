Stanly Ranch Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection Announces First Closings Of Vineyard Homes and Villas In Napa Valley

"We are thrilled to welcome the first residents to Stanly Ranch and have them experience the unrivaled destination of Napa," said Hillary Ryan of Sotheby's International Realty. Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome the first residents to Stanly Ranch and have them experience the unrivaled destination of Napa," said Hillary Ryan of Sotheby's International Realty. "This destination attracts a diverse and creative community who value year-round indoor-outdoor living, cultural activities, and curated festivities, all within a short distance to the Golden Gate. The residences offer a unique combination of elevated design infused with the bold, dynamic energy of the region, creating the perfect sanctuary for those seeking a second home, corporate investment, or pied-à-terre in the heart of Napa Valley."

The Napa real estate market continues to thrive, driven by its renowned lifestyle and close proximity to the Bay Area. The prestige of owning an Auberge-managed property in one of the world's premier wine destinations makes Napa an irresistible choice for those seeking a residence surrounded by dramatic beauty, world-class wineries, and renowned dining experiences. Additionally, the robust local market is bolstered by limited land availability, ensuring sustained property value growth and investment potential. With the first phase of construction nearly complete, Stanly Ranch Residences is developing quickly and attracting a dynamic clientele.

"At Stanly Ranch, we offer our residents a lifestyle which goes beyond homeownership," said Lindsay Moore, Director of Residences at Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection. "Our owners become part of an exclusive community enhanced by a series of private partnerships, exclusive activations including premier vintage tastings, falconry experiences, cooking classes, chef demonstrations, home cocktail classes, wine club curations, resident gatherings, and community garden activations and tours, allowing them to experience the best of Napa Valley's vibrant culture."

Residents at Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection will also enjoy access to the resort, a property combining sustainable luxury synonymous with the region and experiences that redefine the traditional Napa lifestyle. An unmatched well-being facility, Halehouse, and the accompanying Circuit Program at Springhouse offer the best-tailored wellness programs designed by leading health specialists and sports experts for performance and restoration. Dining destinations with seasonal menus and fresh produce from the onsite farm, including world-class cuisine at Bear, give residents access to an inspiring culinary program.

The three-to-six-bedroom Vineyard Homes and two-bedroom Villas at Stanly Ranch showcase a harmonious blend of modern design and rustic elegance, meticulously crafted to complement the stunning Napa landscape of rolling vineyards and majestic mountains. Designed by renowned architect Bob White of Forest Studios, the Vineyard Homes embody a contemporary ranch style designed for multi-generational enjoyment, while the Villas pay homage to Napa's historic provenance offering a fresh, modern Napa design. Each residence is designed to provide a luxurious and immersive wine-country experience, ensuring an ideal retreat for relaxation imbued with the energy, convenience, and splendor of the resort.

Currently, the Vineyard Homes are starting in the high $4Ms, and the turnkey Villas from the mid $3Ms are available for purchase.

About Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection

Stanly Ranch is a new generation Napa resort, bringing a bold, dynamic energy and creating an unrivaled destination and community itself. Set on over 700 acres of rolling vineyards and farmland in the southern section of Napa Valley's wine-growing region, the resort includes 135 guestrooms and cottages, all featuring outdoor terraces with fire pits and views of the Mayacamas Mountains. Starting from the mid-$3 millions, Stanly Ranch offers a rare ownership opportunity consisting of a limited collection of 3–6-bedroom Vineyard Homes and furnished 2-bedroom Villas. The resort features Halehouse, an Auberge spa offering targeted and intentional treatments designed to help guests reach their full potential, three unique dining venues including Bear, which pays homage to local farmers and makers, and a behind-the-scenes look at wine country with a unique range of thrilling adventures and immersive experiences. Embracing its 100-year Napa Valley history, Stanly Ranch has undergone an evolution from a working ranch to a deeply-rooted luxury destination, capturing the casual, honest luxury of culture and cultivation.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 25 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations. For more information: aubergeresorts.com.

About Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans over 1,100 offices located in 83 countries and territories worldwide, including 48 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

