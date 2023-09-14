Stanly Ranch Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection Commence Sales of Furnished Villa Homes, Offering Rare Ownership and Nightly Rental Opportunity in Napa Valley

"The Villas at Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection provide a lifestyle in wine country that is not easy to come by." Said Randy Nichols, President and Founder of The Nichols Partnership. Tweet this

"The Villas at Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection provide a lifestyle in wine country that is not easy to come by – a bold destination, immersed in local culture, offering buyers a multi-generational, one-of-a-kind experience all with the casual luxury of an Auberge resort." Said Randy Nichols, President and Founder of The Nichols Partnership.

Stanly Ranch is Auberge Resorts Collections' newest destination in the Napa region, and as an owner, the resort is an extension of your residence. The property champions sustainable luxury synonymous with the region and provides experiences that are redefining the traditional Napa lifestyle. An unmatched well-being facility, Halehouse, and the accompanying Circuit Program at Springhouse offer the best-tailored wellness programs designed by leading health specialists and sports experts for performance and restoration. Focused on Thermotherapy, to activate the body's natural healing process and improve health, the circuit integrates contrasting techniques and bio-hacking technologies using heat, cold, steam, and micro salts.

Dining destinations with seasonal menus and fresh produce from the onsite farm, including world-class cuisine at Bear, give residents and guests access to an inspiring culinary program, tours of the farm, botanical cocktail and cooking classes, and more. From the stunning Lavender Pool, fishing on the Napa River, falconry lessons, private tastings, and artisan craft workshops, Stanly Ranch Residences offer the ultimate five-star experience alongside modern ranch living. The Villa owners also receive exclusive invitations and access to events and experiences curated by Auberge across the globe.

The Villas capitalize on the breathtaking views of the resort's Lavender Pool, rolling vineyards, and Mayacamas Mountains, while simultaneously creating a sense of tranquility imbued with the energy, convenience and community of this resort, immersed in a landscape of rolling vineyards, blooming olive trees, and Italian Cypress. Provided fully furnished, The Villa interiors are designed by the resort designer Janice Clausen of Clausen-Collaborative Interior Design, and pay homage to Napa's historic provenance through the use of white oak planking, accent metal details, and leather upholstery. Stone fireplaces and linen-accented walls create a calm, neutral background for owners to relax into wine country in a sophisticated, contemporary palette.

Comprising indoor and outdoor living areas of 2,500 to 3,100 square feet, Villa features include custom-designed kitchens, outdoor showers, expansive courtyards, dramatic ceiling heights, and outdoor dining and BBQ areas. Open interior living, dining, and cooking plans seamlessly connect to expansive outdoor courtyards, patios, and upper decks through the continuation of porcelain stone flooring or wood planking, completing the California style of seamless indoor, outdoor living.

The ultimate convenience of arriving for your stay in the curated Villa, then walking out the door while Auberge prepares for your next visit, or another resort guest in the rental pool, makes this arrangement an ideal way to enjoy the The Villas in Napa Valley.

In addition to The Villas, three-to-six-bedroom Vineyard Homes expand the limited collection of residential ownership opportunities at Stanly Ranch Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection, now selling from the $6Ms. The Vineyard Homes bring to life the vision of California residential design expert, Bob White of Forest Studio, with modern and refined interiors by Edmonds + Lee Architects. Comprised of private homes, these residences offer approximately 5,800 to 8,900 square-feet of interior and exterior living space. Seamlessly integrated indoor and outdoor spaces designed for multi-generational, year-round enjoyment, capture moments and memories in residents' lives, all with views of the surrounding vineyards. The outdoor living experience includes a private pool, loggias, calming water features, landscaped courtyards, an outdoor fireplace, and generous lounge spaces and dining areas for al fresco entertaining. To learn more about The Villa and Vineyard Home ownership opportunities at Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection, visit stanlyranchnapa.com/residences.

About Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection

Stanly Ranch is a new generation Napa resort, bringing a bold, dynamic energy and creating an unrivaled destination and community itself. Set on over 700 acres of rolling vineyards and farmland in the southern section of Napa Valley's wine-growing region, the resort includes 135 guestrooms and cottages, all featuring outdoor terraces with fire pits and views of the Mayacamas Mountains. Starting from the high-$4 millions, Stanly Ranch offers a rare ownership opportunity consisting of a limited collection of 3–6-bedroom Vineyard Homes and furnished 2-bedroom Villas. The resort features Halehouse, an Auberge spa offering targeted and intentional treatments designed to help guests reach their full potential, three unique dining venues including Bear, which pays homage to local farmers and makers, and a behind-the-scenes look at wine country with a unique range of thrilling adventures and immersive experiences. Embracing its 100-year Napa Valley history, Stanly Ranch has undergone an evolution from a working ranch to a deeply-rooted luxury destination, capturing the casual, honest luxury of culture and cultivation.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 25 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations. For more information: aubergeresorts.com.

