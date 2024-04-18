STANLY RANCH RESIDENCES, AUBERGE RESORTS COLLECTION ENLISTS SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY TO LEAD SALES AND MARKETING EFFORTS FOR VINEYARD HOMES AND VILLAS

"Stanly Ranch elevates Napa Valley living beyond the expected and owning a home here defines luxury. The exquisite design seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor living, catering perfectly to the discerning tastes of contemporary buyers," said Hillary Ryan of Sotheby's International Realty. Post this

"We are excited to embark on the next phase of this journey with Sotheby's International Realty and Hillary Ryan at the helm," said Randy Nichols, President and Founder of The Nichols Partnership. "Hillary became the obvious choice to bring this residential product to market, as she aligned with the sophisticated and elevated tastes of our clientele, who are ultimately buying into Napa's close-knit community. With her ties to the local community and expertise in luxury assets, we are confident that Hillary's experience will bring the most seamless and enjoyable experience to our future owners."

Vineyard Homes & Villas

Nestled in the heart of Napa Valley, the fully furnished two-bedroom Villas and three-to-six-bedroom Vineyard Homes at Stanly Ranch offer a new and contemporary way to savor the bounty of wine country. Boasting seamless integration of indoor and outdoor spaces, the residences offer a harmonious retreat where owners can immerse themselves in the natural allure of their surroundings. Set against the backdrop of rolling vineyards and majestic mountains, the meticulously crafted residences embrace a private, modern ranch setting, enriched by access to all amenities and services at the newly opened Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection. A unique blend of architecture and environment resonates deeply with buyers seeking an unparalleled lifestyle in the heart of wine country, to embrace the region's natural splendor and temperate climate for year-round enjoyment and entertainment. The Vineyard Homes bring the vision of renowned residential design expert Bob White of Forest Studios and EBTA Partners to life, with interiors by Edmonds + Lee Architects. The Villas interiors pay homage to Napa's historic provenance designed by resort designer, Janice Clausen of Clausen-Collaborative Interior Design.

Napa Valley Trends & Market Insights

In recent years, Napa Valley has emerged as more than just a premier wine destination; it has become synonymous with elevated living, offering a bold, dynamic energy immersed in local culture. A 45-minute drive from San Francisco, Napa's prime location acts as an extension of the Bay Area, drawing discerning buyers to its idyllic landscapes, refreshed residences, world-class culinary scene, and renowned quality of life. As buyers continue to seek new luxury developments imbued with natural details, Stanly Ranch Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection, offers the ultimate convenience of a sanctuary away from city confines enhanced with the carefree management from Auberge Resorts Collection.

"Stanly Ranch elevates Napa Valley living beyond the expected and owning a home here defines luxury. The exquisite design seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor living, providing a resort lifestyle to the discerning tastes of contemporary buyers," said Hillary Ryan of Sotheby's International Realty. "This multi-generational opportunity caters to all, offering expansive spaces for a wide range of activities fostering a deep connection to the land and elevated wellness experiences. Residents can enjoy a variety of exclusive on-site programs that appeal to every age group including, winemaker dinners, falconry presentations, and leading culinary adventures, such as botanical gardening, cocktail-making classes, and the Grange tours with our resident farming expert."

Currently, there are 40 Villas, starting in the mid $3Ms, and half of the first phase of 24 Vineyard Homes, starting in the high $4Ms, with occupancy slated in 2024. Those interested in exploring ownership firsthand can visit the Residential Sales Studio at Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection, open by appointment seven days a week, from 11 am to 4 pm PST.

About Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection

Stanly Ranch is a new generation Napa resort, bringing a bold, dynamic energy and creating an unrivaled destination and community itself. Set on over 700 acres of rolling vineyards and farmland in the southern section of Napa Valley's wine-growing region, the resort includes 135 guestrooms and cottages, all featuring outdoor terraces with fire pits and views of the Mayacamas Mountains. Starting from the mid-$3 millions, Stanly Ranch offers a rare ownership opportunity consisting of a limited collection of 3–6-bedroom Vineyard Homes and furnished 2-bedroom Villas. The resort features Halehouse, an Auberge spa offering targeted and intentional treatments designed to help guests reach their full potential, three unique dining venues including Bear, which pays homage to local farmers and makers, and a behind-the-scenes look at wine country with a unique range of thrilling adventures and immersive experiences. Embracing its 100-year Napa Valley history, Stanly Ranch has undergone an evolution from a working ranch to a deeply-rooted luxury destination, capturing the casual, honest luxury of culture and cultivation.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 25 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations. For more information: aubergeresorts.com.

About Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans 1,115 offices located in 84 countries and territories worldwide, including 49 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

