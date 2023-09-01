Stantec's Equity & Diversity Scholarship now accepting applications

Stantec's Equity and Diversity Scholarship Fund provides students with exceptional experience and gives our recipients exposure to our business, our work, and our culture. - Gord Johnston, Stantec president and chief executive officer Tweet this

Stantec will award $200,000 (CAD) in global scholarships for the upcoming annual academic year (2024-2025) as well as opportunities for up to 10 paid internships in 2024. The Equity & Diversity Scholarship is part of Stantec's broader commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion within the Company, and is an example of the firm's initiatives aimed at supporting members of the BIPOC and LGBTQ+ community, people with disabilities, veterans, and first-generation college students who are exploring a STEAM related education. In 2023, Stantec awarded 43 scholarships and 8 internships to students in locations across the world that included Canada, the United States, India, Australia, and Jamaica.

"Ever since I was young, I've always been interested in traffic and roadway design. I knew early on that I wanted to make a societal impact as either a roadway or traffic engineer and I'm excited to pursue a career in either of those fields to my part in improving society," says Jordan Metellus, 2023 intern and scholarship recipient. "I started working and saving when I was 16 for university but I knew I would need outside assistance in order to pursue my dream of gaining a college education. Thanks to the E&D Scholarship this dream of mine is becoming a reality and it has helped me with many of my college expenses."

To be eligible for this award, applicants must be enrolled in a college, university, or post-secondary institution in the 2024-25 academic year. For more information about the Stantec Equity & Diversity Scholarship and to begin the application process, visit stantec.com/equityanddiversityscholarship. An independent selection committee will evaluate applications and select recipients considering educational goals, community service and leadership through extracurricular activities and overall career ambitions. The deadline to apply is October 13, 2023. Scholarship winners will be selected, and internships will be interviewed in December 2023.

