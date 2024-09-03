Stantec's Equity & Diversity Scholarship now accepting applications

The launch of our fifth Stantec Equity & Diversity Scholarship is a testament to our belief in their potential to shape a more inclusive and innovative future. Post this

Stantec will award C$200,000 in global scholarships for the upcoming annual academic year (2025-2026) as well as opportunities for paid internships in 2025. The Equity & Diversity Scholarship is part of Stantec's broader commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion within the Company and is an example of the firm's initiatives aimed at supporting members of the BIPOC and LGBTQ+ community, people with disabilities, veterans, and first-generation college students who are exploring a STEAM related education. In 2024, Stantec awarded 46 scholarships in locations across the world, that included Canada, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, India, and Peru. The company will also award seven internships to students through this program.

"As I progressed through my Civil Engineering degree, I discovered a strong interest for transportation, accessibility, public transit, and technology. Witnessing the construction of the light rail in my hometown throughout high school fueled this interest," says Adriana Ceric, 2024 intern and scholarship recipient. "Progressing through my degree also made me realize the cumulative burden of tuition fees I faced as an engineering student, which made the E&D Scholarship a perfect opportunity for me. The scholarship not only connected me with a placement on the Smart(ER) Mobility team but also alleviated some of my university expenses. I'm grateful for the support and connections I was able to gain from this scholarship program!"

To be eligible for this award, applicants must be enrolled in a college, university, or post-secondary institution in the 2025-26 academic year. For more information about the Stantec Equity & Diversity Scholarship and to begin the application process, visit Stantec Equity & Diversity Scholarship. An independent selection committee will evaluate applications and select recipients considering educational goals, community service and leadership through extracurricular activities, and overall career ambitions. The deadline to apply is October 14, 2024. Scholarship winners will be selected and internship applicants will be interviewed in December 2024.

