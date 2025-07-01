STAR Announces Deal Standards API for Automotive Industry

"Continuing a record-setting rollout of standards for 2025, I'm excited that STAR has released its first ever Deal API," said JP Garvey, Chairman of STAR and Dealer Principal of Garvey Auto Group. Post this

STAR's Deal API, available to download for free, focuses on three primary areas: deal management, standardized data fields, and integration support. Through its focus on deal management, STAR enables the creation, retrieval, update, and deletion of deal records. This focus provides a consistent exchange of data across multiple platforms. STAR's standardized data fields utilize common data structures for customer information, vehicle details, pricing, finance options, and deal status. These promote uniformity across platforms and reduce integration complexities. STAR's integration support is designed to integrate with various dealer management systems (DMS) and customer relationship management (CRM) platforms, enhancing interoperability within the automotive sales ecosystem.

With STAR's Deal API, automotive organizations can create a new deal by providing comprehensive details including consumer information, vehicle specifications, pricing, and financing options. They can also retrieve the details of any specific deal or update the information in an existing deal- including any vehicle details, pricing, or customer information. To achieve compliance with record-keeping and data management policies, deals can be deleted or removed from the system entirely. STAR's Deal API also allows users to fetch a list of all deals, with optional filtering parameters based on criteria such as status, creation date, and customer information. This allows retail automotive businesses of every size to achieve more efficient, and consistent, information management, thereby improving operational efficiency and enhancing the multiple retail automotive customer interactions throughout the deal process.

About STAR

Standards for Technology in Automotive Retail (STAR) is a nonprofit organization whose members include dealers, original equipment manufacturers, retail system providers, and automotive-related industry organizations. STAR uses non-proprietary technology (IT) standards as a catalyst in fulfilling the business information needs of dealers and manufacturers while reducing the time and effort required to support related activities. Collectively, STAR develops industry standards and emerging technologies for the benefit of retail automotive dealers. Incorporated in 2001, STAR defines industry standards for automotive retail, standard architecture that supports global data interoperability, and standardizes the dealership IT infrastructure. To learn more about joining STAR, please visit starstandard.org or follow the latest updates on LinkedIn.

