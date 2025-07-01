STAR Announces Deal Standards API for Automotive Industry

API standardizes the management and exchange of deal-related information
MCLEAN, Va., July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Standards for Technology in Automotive Retail (STAR), automotive's leading IT standards organization, has published its first Deal API standard for automotive. The Deal API standardizes the management and exchange of deal-related information within automotive retail, thereby facilitating seamless communication between manufacturers, dealers, and service providers. The Deal API is also part of STAR's larger initiative to create a comprehensive domain model that maps the entire retail automotive sales process.
"Continuing a record-setting rollout of standards for 2025, I'm excited that STAR has released its first ever Deal API," said JP Garvey, Chairman of STAR and Dealer Principal of Garvey Auto Group. "Alongside the Sales Lead API and Sales Domain Model API, STAR continues to expand its robust library of Sales-related APIs with the addition of the automotive Deal API."
STAR's Deal API, available to download for free, focuses on three primary areas: deal management, standardized data fields, and integration support. Through its focus on deal management, STAR enables the creation, retrieval, update, and deletion of deal records. This focus provides a consistent exchange of data across multiple platforms. STAR's standardized data fields utilize common data structures for customer information, vehicle details, pricing, finance options, and deal status. These promote uniformity across platforms and reduce integration complexities. STAR's integration support is designed to integrate with various dealer management systems (DMS) and customer relationship management (CRM) platforms, enhancing interoperability within the automotive sales ecosystem.
With STAR's Deal API, automotive organizations can create a new deal by providing comprehensive details including consumer information, vehicle specifications, pricing, and financing options. They can also retrieve the details of any specific deal or update the information in an existing deal- including any vehicle details, pricing, or customer information. To achieve compliance with record-keeping and data management policies, deals can be deleted or removed from the system entirely. STAR's Deal API also allows users to fetch a list of all deals, with optional filtering parameters based on criteria such as status, creation date, and customer information. This allows retail automotive businesses of every size to achieve more efficient, and consistent, information management, thereby improving operational efficiency and enhancing the multiple retail automotive customer interactions throughout the deal process.
About STAR
Standards for Technology in Automotive Retail (STAR) is a nonprofit organization whose members include dealers, original equipment manufacturers, retail system providers, and automotive-related industry organizations. STAR uses non-proprietary technology (IT) standards as a catalyst in fulfilling the business information needs of dealers and manufacturers while reducing the time and effort required to support related activities. Collectively, STAR develops industry standards and emerging technologies for the benefit of retail automotive dealers. Incorporated in 2001, STAR defines industry standards for automotive retail, standard architecture that supports global data interoperability, and standardizes the dealership IT infrastructure. To learn more about joining STAR, please visit starstandard.org or follow the latest updates on LinkedIn.
Media Relations:
Peyton Hoffman
CP Consulting Group
[email protected]
(757) 748-4533 (cell)
Media Contact
Peyton Hoffman, STAR Standard, 1 7577484533, [email protected], www.starstandard.org
SOURCE STAR Standard
Share this article