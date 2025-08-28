STAR Announces French and Spanish Language Translations for 2025 Dealer Infrastructure Guidelines

"The STAR Dealership Infrastructure Guidelines have become an essential resource for ensuring secure, efficient, and future-ready dealership operations," noted Steve Zadoorian, Executive Director of STAR. Post this

Aligning with the English version of the 2025 DIG, both the French and Spanish versions of the DIG include seventeen updates across seven different topics. Topics include vulnerability scanning, multi-factor authentication (MFA), continuous monitoring, data privacy, security policies, data management and AI governance. It also tackles key challenges like Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) for the first time as well as best practices for data backup and network availability. In addition to the translations for the 2025 DIG, STAR has also released the French and Spanish translations of its Quick Reference Guide.

"The DIG is the preeminent dealer IT guide for automotive," said JP Garvey, Chairman of STAR and Dealer Principal of Garvey Auto Group. "One of the most common requests we have received from our members has been to translate this into other languages- specifically French and Spanish. With this update, STAR has truly embraced its role as a global standard for automotive."

Both the French and Spanish language documents for the 2025 DIG and Quick Reference Guide are available on the DIG standards section of STAR's website.

Standards for Technology in Automotive Retail (STAR) is a nonprofit organization whose members include dealers, original equipment manufacturers, retail system providers, and automotive-related industry organizations. STAR uses non-proprietary technology (IT) standards as a catalyst in fulfilling the business information needs of dealers and manufacturers while reducing the time and effort required to support related activities. Collectively, STAR develops industry standards and emerging technologies for the benefit of retail automotive dealers. Incorporated in 2001, STAR defines industry standards for automotive retail, standard architecture that supports global data interoperability, and standardizes the dealership IT infrastructure. To learn more about joining STAR, please visit starstandard.org or follow the latest updates on LinkedIn.

