STAR Announces French and Spanish Language Translations for 2025 Dealer Infrastructure Guidelines

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Standards for Technology in Automotive Retail (STAR), automotive's leading IT standards organization, announced that it has released French and Spanish language translations for the multiple updates launched earlier this year to its Dealer Infrastructure Guidelines (DIG) for retail automotive. These translations, the first since 2019, focus on better definitions, business continuity and data management. Providing both French and Spanish for the 2025 DIG supports not only dealerships across North America, but Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) as well. The translations- vetted by bilingual members of STAR, follow the 2025 DIG's prescriptive nature- providing added guidance for the automotive industry desiring to achieve these recommendations.
"The STAR Dealership Infrastructure Guidelines have become an essential resource for ensuring secure, efficient, and future-ready dealership operations," noted Steve Zadoorian, Executive Director of STAR. "By making these guidelines available in French and Spanish, we are removing barriers to access and empowering a broader segment of the automotive retail community to adopt and benefit from industry best practices. This initiative reflects STAR's commitment to inclusivity, collaboration, and the advancement of technology standards across all markets we serve."
Aligning with the English version of the 2025 DIG, both the French and Spanish versions of the DIG include seventeen updates across seven different topics. Topics include vulnerability scanning, multi-factor authentication (MFA), continuous monitoring, data privacy, security policies, data management and AI governance. It also tackles key challenges like Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) for the first time as well as best practices for data backup and network availability. In addition to the translations for the 2025 DIG, STAR has also released the French and Spanish translations of its Quick Reference Guide.
"The DIG is the preeminent dealer IT guide for automotive," said JP Garvey, Chairman of STAR and Dealer Principal of Garvey Auto Group. "One of the most common requests we have received from our members has been to translate this into other languages- specifically French and Spanish. With this update, STAR has truly embraced its role as a global standard for automotive."
Both the French and Spanish language documents for the 2025 DIG and Quick Reference Guide are available on the DIG standards section of STAR's website.
