STAR Announces Multiple Updates To Its Automotive Dealer Infrastructure Guidelines

To better meet the needs of its growing membership automotive manufacturers, technology providers, and retail automotive dealerships, the latest version of the DIG includes seventeen updates across seven different topics. Topics include vulnerability scanning, multi-factor authentication (MFA), continuous monitoring, data privacy, security policies, data management and AI governance. It also tackles key challenges like Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) for the first time as well as best practices for data backup and network availability.

"The last year has been a tumultuous time for dealers when it comes to data security, so the launch of the 2025 DIG could not come at a better time" noted JP Garvey, Chairman of STAR and Dealer Principal of Garvey Auto Group. "For dealers, the DIG provides helpful guidelines on basic practices and data security minimums to protect their customers' data, not to mention their own. For automotive manufacturers and technology providers it's a key tool that allows better engagement with their dealer partners. I'm pleased to announce that the DIG will also be translated into both French and Spanish, in recognition of STAR's emerging role as a global standards organization in automotive."

Updated DIG documentation is available on the DIG standards section of STAR's website.

