STAR Announces New APIs for Automotive Fleet Vehicle Rentals and Loyalty Customer Leads

"These new APIs represent a major step forward in modernizing how critical dealership operations exchange data," said Steve Zadoorian, Executive Director of STAR. "For the first time, retailers, OEMs, and technology providers have a consistent, open standard for fleet rental workflows and loyalty-based customer lead management. These specifications were shaped directly by our members, and they reflect STAR's commitment to delivering practical, scalable standards that make integration faster, reduce costs, and improve the customer experience across the entire automotive ecosystem."

The Loyalty Customer Lead API is designed to synchronize customer updates between Dealer Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) systems. This specification outlines the various endpoints for managing customer lead data, including operations to retrieve a list of customer leads, get details for a specific customer ID, update customer lead details, and publish notifications about customer lead updates. The API requires mandatory header parameters like country code, CRM ID, and dealer ID for all operations, and it defines detailed schemas for customer information, addresses, contact methods, and error responses.

Both APIs are available for free to download on the Sales-related API section of STAR's website.

Standards for Technology in Automotive Retail (STAR) is a nonprofit organization whose members include dealers, original equipment manufacturers, retail system providers, and automotive-related industry organizations. STAR uses non-proprietary technology (IT) standards as a catalyst in fulfilling the business information needs of dealers and manufacturers while reducing the time and effort required to support related activities. Collectively, STAR develops industry standards and emerging technologies for the benefit of retail automotive dealers. Incorporated in 2001, STAR defines industry standards for automotive retail, standard architecture that supports global data interoperability, and standardizes the dealership IT infrastructure. To learn more about joining STAR, please visit starstandard.org or follow the latest updates on LinkedIn.

