STAR Announces New Sales Lead Standards API for Automotive

"Showing how the organization has moved past just a data storage standard and is now leading the way in integration, the Sales Lead API is an exciting addition to STAR's growing standards library," said JP Garvey, Chairman of STAR and Dealer Principal of Garvey Auto Group. Post this

STAR's Sales Lead API, available for free to download, focuses on lead management, standardized data fields, and ongoing integration support. The lead management component enables the creation, retrieval, updates, and deletion of all sales lead information. This ensures a consistent exchange of data across various technology platforms in the industry. With standardized data fields, a common data structure for customer information, vehicle details, and lead status is established. This promotes uniformity and reduces integration complexities throughout the sales process. The Sales Lead API also provides strategic integration support with various dealer management systems (DMS) and customer relationship management (CRM) tools. This enhances interoperability within the entire automotive sales ecosystem.

Organizations using STAR's Sales Lead API can create new sales leads, retrieve details of any specific sales lead, update information for existing sales leads, remove a sales lead from the system, or curate a list of all sales leads, with optional query parameters such as status or creation date. Implementing the STAR Sales Leads API empowers businesses throughout retail automotive with more efficient and consistent sales lead management, improved customer interactions, and streamlined sales processes.

About STAR

Standards for Technology in Automotive Retail (STAR) is a nonprofit organization whose members include dealers, original equipment manufacturers, retail system providers, and automotive-related industry organizations. STAR uses non-proprietary technology (IT) standards as a catalyst in fulfilling the business information needs of dealers and manufacturers while reducing the time and effort required to support related activities. Collectively, STAR develops industry standards and emerging technologies for the benefit of retail automotive dealers. Incorporated in 2001, STAR defines industry standards for automotive retail, standard architecture that supports global data interoperability, and standardizes the dealership IT infrastructure. To learn more about joining STAR, please visit starstandard.org or follow the latest updates on LinkedIn.

Media Relations:

Peyton Hoffman

CP Consulting Group

[email protected]

(757) 748-4533 (cell)

Media Contact

Peyton Hoffman, STAR Standard, 1 7577484533, [email protected], www.starstandard.org

SOURCE STAR Standard