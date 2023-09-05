Star Cutter Expands Grinding Business with Acquisition of Tru Tech Systems

Star Cutter Company, a leader in the cutting tool industry since 1927, has expanded its grinding offerings with the acquisition of the Tru Tech grinding systems and services business from Resonetics.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Star Cutter Company has acquired Tru Tech CNC grinding systems from Resonetics (Nashua, N.H.), assuming all design and manufacturing of the Tru Tech high precision CNC grinding machines currently performed at the Michigan facilities in Mt. Clemens and Lewiston. Additionally, Star Cutter secures the service, training and spare parts support for Tru Techs' vast installation base across North America and Europe.

"Tru Tech is a strategic purchase that perfectly complements our existing business," said Brad Lawton, Star Cutter Company chairman and CEO. "It expands our technology offering to address earlier operations in the tool grinding process. New capability in blank preparation and cylindrical grinding, as well as Tru Tech's large install base, will create synergies with Star Cutter Company's existing business units. This is a true win-win that benefits both our company and, most importantly, our customers."

A key differentiator of the Tru Tech systems is their ease of use and ultrafast set-up while delivering great accuracy and repetitive results. Tru Tech's Perimetric™ grinding technology and CNC Pick-N-Place™ software enable these machines to achieve extremely high accuracy suited for high precision and micro components in the medical, aerospace, electronics, and other industries. These systems are also capable of handling diverse needs from one-piece, small lot runs through lights out production.

Star Cutter's experience in carbide pre-forms, high-end custom tool production, tool grinding, reconditioning services and customer services, backed by a global 700-employee deep and financially strong global organization, ensures continued investment in Tru Tech's people, machine platforms and service capabilities. For the near future, all Tru Tech employees will continue to function as they have at the Mt. Clemens and Lewiston operations with the Tru Tech machines and offerings ultimately becoming part of Star Cutter's Machine Tool business unit.

THE STAR CUTTER FAMILY OF COMPANIES

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI, and originally founded in 1927, the Star Cutter Company is global leader in the cutting tool industry with over 700 employees working in 14 manufacturing facilities. Each facility specializes in producing a specific type of product or service: carbide blanks and preforms, solid carbide cutting tools, gundrills, PCD tooling, gear cutting tools, and 5-axis CNC tool and cutter grinding machines.

About Resonetics

Founded in 1987, Resonetics also is a leader in centerless grinding, thin-wall, stainless steel tubing fabrication, precious metal forming, nitinol processing and other critical machining services. It is also a pioneer in laser micro manufacturing and provides contract manufacturing services to the life sciences industry. The company designs its own customized laser systems that are purpose-built to solve complex manufacturing challenges. With six Lightspeed Application Development Labs located strategically to serve MedTech clusters around the world, Resonetics is built on a foundation of quality, speed and innovation to deliver best-in-class value with a customer-centric approach. The company is ISO 13485:2016 certified with facilities in the United States, Costa Rica, Israel and Switzerland. Resonetics is owned by Regatta Medical, a portfolio company of GTCR. Learn more at http://www.resonetics.com

