Star Micronics and Logic Controls Strengthen Online Ordering Accuracy Through Strategic KDS and Labeling Partnership

The partnership brings labeling and KDS together to improve order accuracy, accountability, and fulfillment across modern restaurant and retail workflows.

SOMERSET, N.J., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Star Micronics, a global leader in POS hardware, labeling, and cloud printing technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Logic Controls, the original creator of the kitchen display system (KDS). The collaboration strengthens restaurant and retail order workflows by combining Logic Controls' industry-leading KDS software with Star's high-performance labeling solutions to improve order accuracy, operational accountability, and customer experience.

As online ordering expands across both restaurant and retail environments, operators face growing pressure to deliver speed, security, and simplicity while controlling costs. Star Micronics and Logic Controls are both Chrome Certified Partners, ensuring seamless compatibility with modern, browser-based POS and ordering platforms. This certification makes it easier for operators to deploy scalable, cloud-first workflows without added IT complexity.

Strengthening Orders From Screen to Handoff

Logic Controls' Kitchen GO platform has long been trusted by restaurants, retailers, and self-service operators to organize and route orders across prep and expo stations. By pairing real-time order visibility with Star's labeling technology, operators gain a physical verification layer that extends accuracy beyond the screen and into packaging, pickup, and delivery.

Each item is clearly labeled, verified, and traceable, reducing missed items, eliminating confusion at handoff, and helping order fulfillment teams consistently deliver the right order to the right customer.

Designed for Modern Ordering Channels

As ordering expands across dine-in, kiosk, BOPIS, curbside, and third-party delivery, retailers and restaurants must manage more complexity with less margin for error. The Star Micronics and Logic Controls partnership supports:

Third-party delivery and BOPIS by clearly labeling orders for correct pickup and handoff

Kiosk and in-store ordering by maintaining item identification through prep and expo

Multi-brand environments by routing orders to separate kitchens and accurately reassembling them

A More Connected Kitchen Workflow for Restaurants and Retailers

Together, Star Micronics and Logic Controls are helping operators achieve consistent, secure, and reliable order fulfillment that supports operational efficiency, stronger margins, and lasting customer trust across every ordering channel.

For more information about Star Micronics solutions, visit starmicronics.com.

To learn more about Logic Controls and Kitchen GO, visit logiccontrols.com.

About Star Micronics

Star Micronics is a world leader in point-of-sale (POS) hardware, offering a portfolio of printing, secure cash management, self-service, and customer engagement solutions for retail and hospitality environments. Star's technologies support Android, iOS, Windows, and web-based platforms, as well as cloud printing solutions, including CloudPRNT Next and StarIO.Online.

About Logic Controls

Logic Controls is the original creator of the kitchen display system and a global leader in kitchen automation technology. With more than 40 years of experience and over 500,000 stations deployed worldwide, Logic Controls delivers durable hardware and advanced KDS software designed to improve kitchen speed, accuracy, and performance.

Media Contacts:

Christin Trilone

Star Micronics America, Inc.

[email protected]

848-216-3318

Bridget Belcher

Logic Controls

[email protected]

407-401-9706

Media Contact

