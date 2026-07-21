Star Micronics and MagTek Bring Security and Identity-Based Access to Interactions and Cloud-Connected Hardware

"This enables ISVs and merchants to move beyond device-centric integration and build more flexible, scalable, and economical operations." - Tim Guella, IT Director of Star Micronics. Post this

Tokens can be used to authorize specific actions like initiating payments, triggering print jobs, opening cash drawers, and providing manager overrides. This creates a flexible, event-driven retail environment with centralized control and reduced infrastructure complexity that removes the need for physical keys, passwords, and shared credentials. In this approach, a single POS application may operate across deployments while connecting to common peripherals.

By introducing identity-based authentication through QMFA, access decisions can extend beyond application login to include interaction with connected devices, supporting more granular control, operational visibility, and streamlined workflows. The QMFA framework is a tokenized authentication model that replaces persistent and physical credentials with time-bound, dynamic, context aware tokens.

"We see the evolution of retail moving toward more connected, cloud-driven architectures where devices are no longer standalone endpoints, but part of a coordinated ecosystem. Moving away from physical keys and passwords is ideal," said Tim Guella, IT Director of Star Micronics. "This enables ISVs and merchants to move beyond device-centric integration and build more flexible, scalable, and economical operations."

MagTek's DynaFlex II PED device combines payment and access with broader interaction capabilities in a single form factor, bringing together EMV, NFC, mobile wallet acceptance, touchscreen PIN and signature capture, optional barcode reading (ready for digital QR Code tokens), and support for authentication and access-oriented workflows. Further use of its native MQTT communication enables applications to respond to payment and non-payment events as part of a connected, real-time environment.

Star Micronics' printer and cash drawer technology reflects a broader shift in retail software design, moving device control from the local endpoint into cloud-managed application workflows. By enabling direct communication between web-based POS platforms and peripherals, and the ability to extend to connected peripherals, Star Micronics reduces dependency on dedicated in-store hardware layers and reduces the merchant's overhead costs with shared peripherals and hardware. The combination of these technologies gives ISVs and merchants the flexibility to take payments at the table, curbside, and at a self-service kiosk and have centralized and distributed locations for receipt printing, resulting in saved counter space, maintenance, and expense.

"Aligning our Qwantum Platform and QMFA with modern, cloud-based hardware pioneered by Star Micronics opens incredible opportunities," said Andy Deignan, CEO, President, and Chairman at MagTek. "Giving ISVs the power to manage secure identity and authentication across payment hardware, printers, and cash drawers connects the digital payment ecosystem with a scalable, modernized solution that builds trust and protects merchants and business owners from fraud."

To see the full solution in action, visit MagTek at booth #910 and Star Micronics at Booth #631 at RSPA's RetailNOW event, July 26 – 28, 2026 at Ceasar's Forum Conference Center, Las Vegas, NV where digital token access, MQTT connection, and cloud solutions will be showcased.

To learn more about MagTek's QMFA and DynaFlex II PED visit www.magtek.com, email [email protected], or call 562-546-6400. To learn more about Star Micronics visit www.starmicronics.com, call 888-216-3318 or email [email protected].

About MagTek

Founded in 1972, MagTek is a leading manufacturer of electronic systems for the reliable issuance, reading, transmission, and security of cards, barcodes, checks, PINs, and identification documents. Leading with innovation and engineering excellence, MagTek is known for quality and dependability. Our hardware products include secure card reader/authenticators, Qwantum secure cards, token generators; EMV Contact Chip, EMV Contactless, barcode and NFC reading devices; encrypting check scanners, PIN pads, and credential personalization systems. These products all connect to Magensa, a MagTek owned gateway that offers businesses the ability to securely process transactions using authentication, encryption, tokenization, and non-static data. At MagTek, we don't outsource security. Our USA-based headquarters in Seal Beach, CA house our engineering, key injection, device management, production, sales, quality, and final assembly departments. Please visit www.magtek.com to learn more.

About Star Micronics

For more than 50 years, Star Micronics has been developing precision technology that powers modern commerce. Today, Star delivers a broad portfolio of POS hardware, cloud printing technology, and connected commerce solutions, including receipt printers, label printers, cash drawers, barcode scanners, scales, kiosk printers, and software development tools designed to support fast, accurate, and reliable transactions.

Built for industries where speed, accuracy, and uptime matter, Star solutions support retail, restaurants, grocery, healthcare, cannabis, logistics, and self-service environments. From front-of-house checkout and kitchen workflows to inventory labeling, delivery operations, and unattended kiosks, Star helps businesses improve order accuracy, reduce friction, and keep operations moving.

Headquartered in Japan with operations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia, Star combines global engineering expertise with localized support to deliver consistent product quality and responsive service worldwide. Sustainability remains central to Star's approach, from eco-conscious product design and packaging to responsible materials and manufacturing practices that help reduce environmental impact while supporting long-term performance.

Media Contact

Rebecca Robinson, MagTek, 1 5625466400 6629, [email protected], www.magtek.com

SOURCE MagTek