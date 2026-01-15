Star Micronics Brings Scalable Retail POS, Labeling, and Cloud Printing to NRF 2026

Visit Booth 5757 to see how Star's hardware and cloud tools support omnichannel retail workflows, enterprise deployments, and cloud POS platforms.

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Star Micronics, a global leader in point-of-sale (POS), labeling, and cloud technology, is excited to announce its participation in NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show, taking place January 11–13, 2026, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. Attendees are invited to visit Booth 5757 to experience Star's latest retail-ready hardware and cloud printing solutions.

At NRF 2026, Star Micronics will demonstrate how enterprise retailers, omnichannel brands, and retail technology providers can improve order accuracy, simplify deployments, and scale printing across complex environments using Star's customer-first solutions.

Attendees can explore live demonstrations of Star's retail technology and cloud tools, including:

The mC-Label Series (mC-Label2 and mC-Label3): Cloud-ready, multifunction printers designed for modern retail environments. The mC-Label series supports receipts, linerless labels, die-cut labels, and continuous media, enabling on-demand labeling for BOPIS, curbside pickup, third-party delivery, and in-store fulfillment. X4 models offer USB, LAN, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connectivity, along with advanced wireless features and cross-platform support.

StarIO.Online: A fully managed cloud printing service that removes the need for local servers or custom infrastructure. Developers and ISVs can use a single dashboard to monitor device health, push remote updates, and manage printers across multiple locations, improving visibility and control.

CD5 Max Series Cash Drawers: Star's most durable cash drawer line, built for cash-heavy retail. With all-steel construction, dual printer-driven and USB interfaces, a five-year warranty, and optional accessories, the CD5 Max Series provides secure, long-lasting cash handling for high-volume environments.

LED Cash Drawer (CD4 Choice Series with LED Status): A Star first, this cash drawer features built-in LED indicators that provide instant visual confirmation of drawer status, helping staff quickly identify open or closed drawers in busy checkout environments and improving speed and accuracy at the point of sale.

mC-Connect™ Drawer: Another Star first and an industry milestone, this compact connectivity hub brings Ethernet, USB, wireless LAN, and Bluetooth® LE together in one device, unlocking true flexibility for cash drawer deployments. Built for modern, tablet-driven POS environments, it bridges traditional cash management with next-gen retail infrastructure, so retailers can evolve their systems without replacing what already works.

Star Eco and Star Blue Eco Paper & Labels: Star's expanded media line offers value-focused and premium eco-forward options, including BPA/BPS-free and Prop 65-compliant formulations and recyclable thermal receipt paper. Engineered for consistent thermal performance and guaranteed compatibility with Star printers, these solutions help retailers support sustainability initiatives without compromising print clarity or reliability.

At NRF 2026, Star Micronics will be joined in the booth by technology partners ImageHolders, Logic Controls, and Lenovo InstoreScreen to highlight how browser-based POS, kitchen, and printing workflows are shaping modern retail and foodservice environments. The show also marks a new partnership between Star Micronics and Logic Controls, bringing KDS software and labeling together to improve order accuracy and accountability across in-store, kiosk, BOPIS, delivery, and catering workflows.

In addition, Star will feature kiosk and drive-thru applications in the Food Service Innovation Zone alongside MicroTouch, highlighting scalable self-service and high-throughput ordering environments.

Star Micronics will also host an exclusive partner appreciation event during NRF 2026, offering invited guests the opportunity to connect with peers and industry leaders in a relaxed setting above the city. "Night Above NYC," Star's NRF rooftop gathering, will take place on Sunday, January 11, at the Sandbar Rooftop (23rd floor of the Hilton), featuring skyline views, refreshments, and networking. Attendance is limited, and advance registration is required.

Retailers, ISVs, and solution providers are encouraged to visit Booth 5757 to see Star's solutions in action and schedule one-on-one meetings with the Star team.

To book a demo or for more information, contact [email protected].

About Star Micronics

Star Micronics, a world leader in point-of-sale (POS), has designated a portfolio of printing, secure cash management, self-service, and customer engagement solutions for any retail or hospitality establishment. Embracing the mPOS wave, Star's SDKs allow developers to utilize Star printers in tandem with Android™, iOS, iPad®, and iPhone® devices to generate receipts, labels, chit, and tickets. Star Micronics is always leading and always innovating, creating cloud-based printing solutions, including CloudPRNT Next, StarIO.Online, and Star Cloud Services, with AOA support and MFi connectivity. Star also has a wealth of peripherals, including 2D barcode scanners, scales, tablet display stands, and more. Visit starmicronics.com or follow us on Facebook, X, YouTube, or LinkedIn to learn more.

