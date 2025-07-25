Star Micronics Exhibits Innovative Retail Solutions at RSPA RetailNOW 2025

RSPA Members can see and demo Star printers, cash drawers, BPA/BPS-free Prop 65-compliant paper and labels, and cloud solutions in Booth 411.

LAS VEGAS, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Star Micronics, a trailblazer in point of sale (POS), cloud printing, and retail technology solutions, is excited to announce participation in RetailNOW, the annual Retail Solutions Provider Association (RSPA) trade show, education conference, and networking event. RetailNOW 2025 will take place from July 27 to 29, 2025, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, and attendees can meet with the Star team in Booth 411.

Star will demonstrate how independent software vendors (ISVs), value-added resellers (VARs), and other solutions providers can grow their businesses by adding Star products and services to their portfolio. At RetailNOW, Star will highlight its retail and hospitality solutions, including:

● The mC-Label2 Multimedia Printer: This front-loading, 2-inch label printer is designed for compact stations, delivering ultra-sharp 300 DPI resolution in a wide range of print widths. It prints traditional and linerless labels, tags, die-cut labels, and receipts, all from one device. The mC-Label2 X4 models feature all four connectivity ports (USB, LAN, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi) in a single interface, providing maximum flexibility. Like the popular mC-Label3 multimedia printer, it features the One Touch Label function that streamlines workflows.

The TSP143IV X4 and SK X4 Series: This line of advanced thermal printers features all four modern interfaces, effortless Wi-Fi connectivity, and support for linerless labels (SK X4 model). These printers are perfect for online ordering, labeling, and POS environments and redefine efficiency and scalability.

StarIO.Online: StarIO.Online is a fully managed cloud printing service that gives businesses and ISVs the ability to monitor and manage their entire fleet of Star printers from a single dashboard—no servers or custom infrastructure required. With real-time device monitoring, remote updates, and multi-location visibility, it's the simplest way to bring Star printers into a cloud-first ecosystem.

New CD5 Max Series Cash Drawers: As the highest-tier model in Star's cash drawer lineup, the CD5 Max Series sets a new standard for secure, heavy-duty cash management. Designed for cash-heavy environments, these drawers combine rugged durability with flexible configurations, like dual printer-driven and USB connectivity options. Backed by Star's five-year warranty and full range of accessories, the CD5 Max helps position Star as the new leader in modern cash drawer solutions for retail and hospitality.

Star Blue Receipt Paper and Label Rolls: Solutions providers can meet the demand for eco-friendly, BPA/BPS-free, and Prop 65-compliant receipt paper and labels with Star Blue Eco . It's one of the products in Star's full line of consumables designed for optimal performance and compatibility with Star printers.

Star Micronics is a long-time RetailNOW sponsor and an RSPA vendor member, committed to the success of its channel partners. Technology and solutions providers attending RetailNOW 2025 are encouraged to schedule private demos with Star representatives to get a closer look at these cutting-edge solutions.

To book a demo or for more information, contact [email protected].

About Star Micronics

Star Micronics, a world leader in point-of-sale (POS), has designated a portfolio of printing, secure cash management, self-service, and customer engagement solutions for any retail or hospitality establishment. Embracing the mPOS wave, Star's SDKs allow developers to utilize Star printers in tandem with Android™, iOS, iPad®, and iPhone® devices to generate receipts, labels, Chit, and tickets. Star Micronics is always leading and always innovating, creating cloud-based printing solutions, including CloudPRNT Next and Star Cloud Services, with AOA support and MFi connectivity. Star also has a wealth of peripherals, including 2D barcode scanners, scales, tablet display stands, and more. Visit starmicronics.com or follow us on Facebook, X, YouTube, or LinkedIn to learn more.

Media Contact:

Christin Dorner

Star Micronics America, Inc.

[email protected]

848-216-3318

Media Contact

Christin Trilone, Star Micronics America, 1 848-216-3318, [email protected], https://starmicronics.com

SOURCE Star Micronics America