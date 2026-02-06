Star Micronics Expands ESC/POS Printer Compatibility Across Thermal and Impact Printing Solutions

New ESC/POS printer support includes the TSP100IV series, including SK models, and LAN-based ESC/POS emulation for the SP742 impact printer.

SOMERSET, N.J., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Star Micronics today announced expanded ESC/POS printer support for the TSP100IV thermal printer series, including TSP100IV SK models, and added LAN-based ESC/POS emulation for the SP742 impact printer. This update extends across the UE and X4 models, including both receipt and linerless sticky label printers. It gives retailers, resellers, and software developers the flexibility to expand their Star hardware portfolio or move to Star, even when their current applications rely on ESC/POS support.

TSP143IV Series with ESC/POS: Compact & Connected

The TSP143IV UE (thermal receipt) and TSP143IV UE SK (linerless sticky label) provide a balance of compact design and versatile connectivity. Both models feature USB-C, LAN, CloudPRNT, and Android Open Accessory (AOA) support. With the addition of ESC/POS emulation, integration with legacy systems is even simpler.

TSP143IV X4 Series with ESC/POS: Future-Proof Versatility

The TSP143IV X4 (thermal receipt) and TSP143IV SK X4 (linerless sticky label) printers bring four interfaces in one device — "Ultra-C" USB-C, LAN, WLAN, and Bluetooth — along with CloudPRNT Next for faster, more reliable cloud-based printing. Now with ESC/POS emulation, the X4 series ensures maximum compatibility while maintaining industry-leading performance and connectivity.

Shared Features Across All Models

ESC/POS emulation for broader software support

High-speed thermal printing (up to 250mm/s on receipt models, 180mm/s on SK label models)

Built-in guillotine auto-cutters

Compact, space-saving design with internal power supply

EnergyStar certification and eco-friendly packaging with minimal plastic

SP742 Impact Printer Adds ESC/POS Support via LAN

Star Micronics has also expanded ESC/POS™ emulation support to its SP742 impact printer with the LAN interface. This update enables broader compatibility with legacy POS systems that rely on ESC/POS while continuing to support environments that require durable, impact-printed output. The SP742 remains well suited for kitchens, back-office operations, and other applications where impact printing is preferred.

Supporting Retail & Hospitality Innovation

"By adding ESC/POS emulation to all four models in the TSP100IV series, we're giving businesses and ISVs greater flexibility without compromising the advanced performance that defines Star. Whether for receipts or linerless sticky labels, the UE and X4 models deliver the connectivity, reliability, and sustainability today's businesses need." -Christophe Naasz, Global Director of Business Development at Star Micronics

For more details on the new ESC/POS-enabled models, visit starmicronics.com or contact [email protected].

About Star Micronics

Star Micronics, a world leader in point-of-sale (POS), has designated a portfolio of printing, secure cash management, self-service, and customer engagement solutions for any retail or hospitality establishment. Embracing the mPOS wave, Star's SDKs allow developers to utilize Star printers in tandem with Android™, iOS, iPad®, and iPhone® devices to generate receipts, labels, Chit, and tickets. Star Micronics is always leading and always innovating, creating cloud-based printing solutions, including CloudPRNT Next and Star Cloud Services, with AOA support and MFi connectivity. Star also has a wealth of peripherals, including 2D barcode scanners, scales, tablet display stands, and more. Visit starmicronics.com or follow us on Facebook, X, YouTube, or LinkedIn to learn more.

