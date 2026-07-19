Star Micronics Introduces mC-Connect Drawer for Direct Cash Drawer Control Across Modern POS Systems

Modernize any cash drawer with USB, Ethernet, Wireless LAN, and Bluetooth® LE connectivity, enabling direct communication with today's POS systems, tablets, and mobile devices.

SOMERSET, N.J., July 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Star Micronics, a global leader in POS hardware solutions, today announced the launch of the mC-Connect Drawer (MCD10), a cash drawer controller designed to enable control of cash drawers with standard RJ-12 connectivity directly from POS systems, tablets, and mobile devices.

As POS environments continue to expand beyond fixed checkout stations, businesses are deploying mobile devices, tablets, and flexible counter setups alongside traditional printer-based systems. The mC-Connect Drawer supports these environments by enabling direct communication between POS devices and cash drawers, while continuing to work alongside existing printer-driven configurations. It is well-suited for mobile POS, shared till workflows, self-service environments, and multi-lane retail and restaurant deployments.

Direct Cash Drawer Control for Flexible POS Setups

The mC-Connect Drawer allows POS systems, smartphones, and tablets to open compatible cash drawers directly, supporting use cases where a desktop receipt printer is not present or where additional flexibility is needed. It can be used alongside traditional printer-driven setups or as part of mobile and tablet-based POS deployments, including pop-up retail, assisted selling, kiosk, and space-constrained counter environments.

With USB, Ethernet, Wireless LAN, and Bluetooth® Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) 5.0 built into a single device, the mC-Connect Drawer provides multiple connection options without requiring different hardware models. This allows businesses to standardize on a single device across locations, simplify deployment, and support shared till environments where multiple POS devices can securely access a single cash drawer.

This flexibility supports mobile checkout, assisted selling, and space-constrained retail and restaurant operations.

Built-in magnetic mounting allows the mC-Connect Drawer to be installed directly on or beside the cash drawer, helping reduce cabling and keep counter layouts more compact. Support for WPA3 wireless security and Bluetooth LE Secure Connections helps protect communication between devices.

Works with Existing Cash Drawers

The mC-Connect Drawer (MCD10) is compatible with cash drawers that have standard RJ-12 connectors, allowing businesses to add connectivity without replacing existing hardware. It supports up to four cash drawers, making it well-suited for multi-lane and shared POS environments.

This allows businesses to continue using existing cash drawers while supporting modern POS workflows.

Consistent Operation in High-Use Environments

The mC-Connect Drawer monitors drive voltage and executes open commands only when sufficient power is available, helping prevent failed drawer opens. Commands are held and executed when the device is ready, supporting consistent operation across high-volume retail and restaurant environments.

Status monitoring allows POS applications to monitor drawer activity and trigger workflows such as cashier actions, security alerts, and other event-driven automation. It also enables ISVs to integrate connected systems that respond to cash drawer events.

Software Support for Setup and Integration

The mC-Connect Drawer works with Star Quick Setup Utility, Star Windows Software, and StarXpand SDK, providing tools for configuration and integration into POS applications. It supports communication with Android, iOS, Windows, and web-based systems.

Bluetooth-assisted wireless LAN setup and troubleshooting help simplify in-store deployment, while existing Star LAN integrations can often migrate by updating the connection target.

The mC-Connect Drawer is available through Star Micronics' authorized distribution partners. For more information, visit starmicronics.com or contact your Star Micronics representative.

About Star Micronics

Star Micronics is a global provider of point-of-sale (POS) hardware, cloud printing, and labeling solutions that help businesses connect digital workflows to real-world operations. Serving retail, hospitality, healthcare, and service industries, Star delivers printing, labeling, cash management, self-service, and cloud-based technologies designed to support scalable, connected, and automated environments. Star's solutions support Android, iOS, Windows, and web-based platforms and extend into the cloud through services such as CloudPRNT Next and StarIO.Online, Star's fully managed cloud printing service.

Media Contact

Christin Trilone, Star Micronics America, 1 848-216-3318, [email protected], https://starmicronics.com

SOURCE Star Micronics America