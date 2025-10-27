Star Micronics Introduces StarIO.Online, a Fully Managed Cloud Printing Service for ISVs

Technology providers can provide their users with cloud printing services without the need to host or maintain server infrastructure.

SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Star Micronics, a leading provider of point-of-sale (POS) and cloud technology solutions, today announced the release of StarIO.Online, a fully managed cloud printing service designed for independent software vendors (ISVs) and technology providers.

StarIO.Online offers the same seamless integration process as CloudPRNT with minimal code and simple API calls, but eliminates the need for ISVs to host or manage their own printing server. Star oversees the servers, monitoring, and uptime, allowing ISVs to focus on application development and customer delivery.

"StarIO.Online gives ISVs an easier path to added value. You can provide cloud printing services across 10 or 1,000+ customers with zero infrastructure burden," says Jon Levin, Director of Product Management of Star Micronics. "It's your code and our cloud, together producing powerful results."

Key advantages of cloud printing with StarIO.Online include:

No hosting requirements. Star manages all server infrastructure and uptime.

Rapid scaling. Support from single-site customers to large enterprise deployments.

Streamlined integration. One REST-style API call connects applications directly to Star's managed cloud.

Broad compatibility. Works with any CloudPRNT and CloudPRNT Next compatible printer, including receipt, label, and kitchen models.

"Many ISVs are seeking ways to reduce the time and resources devoted to server maintenance," added Levin. "StarIO.Online simplifies this process by offering a managed solution that helps software providers grow without adding IT overhead."

StarIO.Online is available immediately with a 90-day free trial, followed by subscription-based pricing. Developers can sign up athttps://starmicronics.com/stario.

For additional information, contact [email protected].

About Star Micronics

Star Micronics, a world leader in point-of-sale (POS), has designated a portfolio of printing, secure cash management, self-service, and customer engagement solutions for any retail or hospitality establishment. Embracing the mPOS wave, Star's SDKs allow developers to utilize Star printers in tandem with Android™, iOS, iPad®, and iPhone® devices to generate receipts, labels, Chit, and tickets. Star Micronics is always leading and always innovating, creating cloud printing solutions, including CloudPRNT Next and Star Cloud Services, with AOA support and MFi connectivity. Star also has a wealth of peripherals, including 2D barcode scanners, scales, tablet display stands, and more. Visit starmicronics.com or follow us on Facebook, X, YouTube, or LinkedIn to learn more.

Media Contact:

Christin Trilone

Star Micronics America, Inc.

[email protected]

848-216-3318

