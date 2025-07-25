Star Micronics Introduces the mC-Label2: High-Res Printing in a Compact Format

A space-saving, cloud-connected printer that supports linerless, die-cut, and receipt media, perfect for retail, cannabis, pharmacy, jewelers, and more.

SOMERSET, N.J., July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Star Micronics, a global leader in point-of-sale (POS) and labeling solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of the mC-Label2, a 2-inch direct thermal printer built for sharp, small-format labeling in space-constrained environments. Designed for retailers, QSRs, dispensaries, and more, the mC-Label2 combines high-resolution 300 dpi printing, front-loading design, and multi-media compatibility into one sleek device.

With a compact footprint and front-exit paper path, the mC-Label2 can be installed under shelves or flush against walls, making it ideal for locations where space is at a premium. Businesses can choose between two models: an all-media version that supports linerless, die-cut, continuous labels and receipts, or an LBL model dedicated to die-cut label and receipt printing.

Key Features of the mC-Label2 include:

300 dpi Resolution: Crisp, detailed text, barcodes, and logos, even on small labels.

Front-Loading, Front-Exit Design: Ideal for tight spaces, such as counters and shelves. Devices can even be mounted on top of the printer for added versatility.

Two Model Options:

• All Media Model – Supports linerless, die-cut, continuous labels, and receipts

• LBL Model – Optimized for die-cut labels and receipts only

Flexible Connectivity Options: The X4 models feature USB, LAN, WLAN, and MFi-certified Bluetooth for full wireless and wired connectivity, while the Ci models offer a streamlined, wired-only configuration with USB-C, LAN, and USB-A ports.

Cloud & App Support: Compatible with CloudPRNT Next, StarIO.Online, and Star's Label Builder app for template-based label creation and One Touch Label printing.

Like the mC-Label3, the mC-Label2 is part of Star's growing lineup of multimedia printers designed to simplify operations across retail and hospitality. It's built on the same developer-friendly platform, with native SDKs for iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows, and supports Star's incredibly easy BLE-assisted wireless setup.

"The mC-Label2 brings the power of our labeling technology into an even smaller footprint," said Jon Levin, Director of Product Management at Star Micronics America. "With 300 dpi resolution, support for multiple media types, and all communication interfaces, this printer meets the super precision needs of our customers without taking up valuable counter space."

To learn more about the mC-Label2, visit starmicronics.com.

