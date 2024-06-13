Star Micronics Introduces the mG-TUDB Series POS Scales with Enhanced USB Connectivity

Industry leader Star Micronics expands its portfolio with the launch of its innovative mG-TUDB series, enhancing point-of-sale (POS) operations with USB-C connectivity and an optional digital pole display for added convenience.

SOMERSET, N.J., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Star Micronics is excited to announce the newest addition to its acclaimed mG-T line of POS scales: the mG-TUDB series. This latest line of POS scales offers enhanced USB-C connectivity, meeting the evolving needs of retail and hospitality environments with precision and ease.

The mG-TUDB series scales come equipped with Class III precision weight measurement and are certified Legal for Trade by NTEP and Measurement Canada, ensuring they meet strict trade standards. Featuring USB-C, Bluetooth, and Serial interfaces, these scales connect seamlessly to existing POS systems, offering versatility across various business settings.

To further enhance customer service and engagement, the mG-TUDB series includes an optional pole-mounted display. This feature prominently showcases the weight and price information in a clear, easy-to-read format, allowing customers to view transaction details as they happen. Conveniently, the pole display draws power directly from the scale, simplifying setup and operation.

Key Features of the mG-TUDB Series:

Multiple Connectivity Options: USB, Bluetooth 5.0, and Serial connectivity allow for flexible connectivity with Android, iOS, and Windows devices.





Optional Pole-Mounted Display: Enhances customer interaction by providing clear, visible weight readings.





Versatile Use Cases: Ideal for groceries, butcher shops, farmer's markets, delis, and more, facilitating accurate and smooth transactions.





Energy Efficient: The scale consumes minimal power and can be operated using a USB-C battery pack, enhancing its portability and flexibility in various settings.

"Our new mG-TUDB series represents a significant leap forward in our POS scale offerings," said Bill Shuff, Product Manager at Star Micronics. "With its modern connectivity and user-friendly design, the mG-TUDB is the ideal POS scale, providing accurate, efficient transactions that streamline operations beyond question."

Star Micronics is dedicated to continuously innovating and providing cutting-edge solutions that support the dynamic needs of the retail and hospitality industries. The mG-TUDB series is a testament to this commitment, offering businesses a versatile, reliable, and precise weighing solution.

For more information or to schedule a demonstration, please contact [email protected].

About Star Micronics

Star Micronics, a world leader in point-of-sale (POS), has designated a portfolio of printing, secure cash management, self-service, and customer engagement solutions for any retail or hospitality establishment. Embracing the mPOS wave, Star's SDKs allow developers to utilize Star printers in tandem with Android™, iOS, iPad®, and iPhone® devices to generate receipts, labels, Chit, and tickets. Star Micronics is always leading and always innovating, creating cloud-based printing solutions, including CloudPRNT and Star Cloud Services, with AOA support and MFi connectivity. Star also has a wealth of peripherals, including 2D barcode scanners, scales, tablet display stands, and more. Visit starmicronics.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, or LinkedIn to learn more.

