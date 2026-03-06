Star Micronics Powers Scalable Kitchen Workflows at MURTEC 2026

Visit Booth 112 to experience Star's integrated labeling, KDS, and food safety solutions designed to improve consistency across multi-unit restaurant brands.

LAS VEGAS, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Star Micronics, a global leader in point-of-sale (POS), labeling, and cloud technology, is proud to announce its participation in MURTEC 2026, taking place March 9–11 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Attendees are invited to visit Booth 112 to experience Star's latest restaurant-ready hardware and connected kitchen solutions.

At MURTEC 2026, Star Micronics will demonstrate how restaurant operators, enterprise brands, and technology providers can improve order accuracy, strengthen food safety compliance, and streamline kitchen workflows using integrated labeling and printing solutions built for modern foodservice environments.

Attendees can explore live demonstrations at Booth 112, including:

Food Safety Label Technology

KTI Food Safety Solution featuring i.Print3™: A live demonstration showing how Star's mC-Label2 multifunction label printer, integrated with the i.Print3 automated prep labeling system, supports accurate date labeling, expiration tracking, and cloud-based traceability. Designed for high-volume kitchens, this workflow helps multi-unit operators strengthen food safety compliance and maintain consistent standards across locations.

KDS Solutions

KitchenGO KDS Order Accuracy Demo with Logic Controls: A connected workflow demonstration showing how Logic Controls' KitchenGO KDS and Star's mC-Label3 multifunction printer work together to reduce missed modifiers, improve fulfillment timing, and increase order accuracy across dine-in, takeout, and off-premise channels.

Online Ordering Cloud Printing Solutions

mC-Label Multifunction Cloud Printer Series (mC-Label2 and mC-Label3): Multifunction printers built for restaurant environments that support linerless labels, die-cut labels, and receipt media. Ideal for prep labeling, delivery workflows, and on-demand kitchen printing, the mC-Label series delivers flexibility and cloud-ready performance in a compact footprint.

TSP143IV SK X4 Linerless Label Printer: A compact 3" linerless sticky label printer designed for high-volume foodservice environments. The X4 model delivers every modern connectivity option directly on its interface, including USB, LAN, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Android Open Accessory (AOA), and dual-band wireless, ensuring flexible deployment across tablet, mobile, and traditional POS systems. Supports repositionable linerless labels for cleaner operations and reduced waste.

Star will also feature linerless labeling solutions powered by media partners Iconex and StickyPOS. These repositionable linerless labels eliminate backing liners to reduce waste while maintaining strong adhesion and print clarity for prep, delivery, and compliance labeling applications.

"At MURTEC, we're focused on helping restaurants solve real-world operational challenges inside the kitchen," said Craig Kaliebe, Enterprise Development Manager at Star Micronics. "Working alongside partners like Logic Controls and KTI, we're demonstrating how connected KDS, labeling, and printing workflows improve order accuracy, strengthen food safety compliance, and support consistent execution across every ordering channel."

Restaurant operators, enterprise IT leaders, and technology providers are encouraged to visit Booth 112 to see live demonstrations and schedule one-on-one meetings with the Star team.

To book a demo or for more information, contact [email protected].

About Star Micronics

Star Micronics, a world leader in point-of-sale (POS), has designated a portfolio of printing, secure cash management, self-service, and customer engagement solutions for any retail or hospitality establishment. Embracing the mPOS wave, Star's SDKs allow developers to use Star printers alongside Android™, iOS, iPad®, and iPhone® devices to generate receipts, labels, Chit, and tickets. Star Micronics is always leading and always innovating, creating cloud-based printing solutions, including CloudPRNT Next, StarIO.Online, and Star Cloud Services, with AOA support and MFi connectivity. Star also offers a wide range of peripherals, including 2D barcode scanners, scales, tablet display stands, and more. Visit starmicronics.com or follow us on Facebook, X, YouTube, or LinkedIn to learn more.

