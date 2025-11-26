Star Micronics to Bring Leading Cannabis POS, Labeling, and Cloud Printing to MJBizCon 2025

Visit Booth C25822 to see how Star's hardware and cloud tools support cannabis POS platforms, weighing systems, labeling stations, and multi-store deployments.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Star Micronics, a global leader in point-of-sale (POS), labeling, and cloud technology, is pleased to announce its participation in MJBizCon 2025, the cannabis industry's largest B2B conference and expo. The event takes place December 3–5, 2025, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, where Star will welcome attendees at Booth C25822.

At MJBizCon 2025, Star will demonstrate how cannabis retailers, vertically integrated operators, and POS software providers can improve accuracy, compliance, and operational efficiency by integrating Star's Customer First Solutions into their workflows.

Attendees are invited to explore live demonstrations of Star's cannabis-ready hardware and cloud tools, including:

The mC-Label2 Multifunction Printer: A compact, front-loading, 2-inch printer with ultra-sharp 300 DPI resolution. Ideal for cannabis packaging stations and weighing counters, it prints receipts, tags, strain labels, shelf labels, linerless labels, and die-cut compliance labels from a single device. The X4 models offer all four connectivity options (USB, LAN, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi) and support One Touch Label for fast, stored-label printing in high-volume environments.

The TSP143IV X4 and SK X4 Series: Advanced thermal printers with four connectivity interfaces, Bluetooth-assisted Wi-Fi setup, and CloudPRNT Next compatibility for reliable multi-location and delivery routing. The SK X4 model supports removable sticky linerless labels, making it well-suited for prescription bags, order pickup, curbside/drive-up, and online cannabis ordering workflows.

StarIO.Online: A fully managed cloud printing service that removes the need for local servers or custom infrastructure. Cannabis retailers and ISVs can use a single dashboard to monitor device health, push remote updates, and manage printers across multiple dispensaries, improving visibility and control for delivery services, grow facilities, and vertically integrated operators.

CD5 Max Series Cash Drawers: Star's most durable cash drawer line, built for cash-heavy cannabis retail. With all-steel construction, dual printer-driven and USB interfaces, a five-year warranty, and optional accessories, the CD5 Max Series provides secure, long-lasting cash handling for high-volume dispensaries.

Star Blue Eco Receipt Paper and Labels: Eco-friendly, BPA/BPS-free, Prop 65 compliant paper and label rolls that support compliant printing for weighing slips, product labels, pickup receipts, and customer transactions. Designed for optimal performance with Star printers, Star Blue Eco helps cannabis businesses meet sustainability expectations without sacrificing print clarity.

Star Micronics continues to support cannabis retailers as the industry evolves, providing technology built to increase accuracy, simplify compliance, and improve workflow efficiency across every point of the cannabis retail experience.

Attendees are encouraged to visit Booth C25822 to see these innovations firsthand and schedule one-on-one demonstrations with the Star team.

To book a demo or for more information, contact [email protected].

