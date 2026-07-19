Star Micronics to Showcase POS Hardware, Partner Integrations, and the New mC-Connect Drawer at RetailNOW 2026

Visit Booth 631 to see the new mC-Connect Drawer, cloud printing, multifunction labeling, kiosk barcode scanning, and live demonstrations with MagTek and Logic Controls.

LAS VEGAS, July 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Star Micronics, a global leader in point-of-sale (POS) hardware, cloud printing, and labeling technology, will exhibit at RetailNOW 2026, taking place July 26–28 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. Visitors to Booth 631 can explore Star's latest POS hardware through live demonstrations with leading technology partners.

RetailNOW attendees will see Star hardware working alongside software and payment technologies used across retail and hospitality.

Featured Solutions at Booth 631

Attendees can explore Star's latest POS hardware and cloud technologies, including:

The new mC-Connect Drawer: Modernize any cash drawer with USB, Ethernet, Wireless LAN, and Bluetooth® Low Energy connectivity, enabling direct communication with today's POS systems, tablets, and mobile devices.

Cloud Printing Solutions: CloudPRNT Next and StarIO.Online simplify cloud printing for online ordering, web applications, and multi-location deployments. From direct cloud communication using MQTT to fully managed cloud printing with remote device management, Star offers flexible options for cloud-connected POS environments.

Multifunction Labeling Solutions: The mC-Label2 and mC-Label3 support receipts, linerless labels, die-cut labels, and continuous media from a single device, allowing businesses to print food safety labels, order labels, barcode labels, receipts, and more.

Kiosk Barcode Scanning: Star's fixed-mount kiosk barcode scanners, the NLS-FM431 and the NLS-FM3280, provide fast, hands-free scanning of 1D and 2D barcodes from printed labels and mobile devices for self-service kiosks, lockers, and customer-facing terminals.

Enterprise POS Hardware: From receipt printers and cash drawers to barcode scanners and cloud-connected peripherals, Star's hardware portfolio supports retail, restaurant, grocery, healthcare, cannabis, and hospitality applications.

Live Partner Demonstrations

Star will feature several integrated demonstrations throughout the show.

One Touch Label with Logic Controls KitchenGO KDS and the mC-Label3: See Logic Controls' KitchenGO KDS working with Star's mC-Label3 multifunction printer to demonstrate the One Touch Label feature. Kitchen staff can generate labels directly from the KDS as orders move through production, helping identify orders and improve fulfillment accuracy.

Direct Cash Drawer Control with MagTek and the mC-Connect Drawer: MagTek will demonstrate the mC-Connect Drawer, showing how payment devices and POS systems can control cash drawers directly without requiring a printer connection.

Star Solutions Featured Throughout the Show Floor

Attendees can also see Star solutions featured at the following partner booths:

BlueStar

MagTek

Met Sales

MS Cash

"RetailNOW brings together the channel partners, ISVs, and solution providers that help businesses deploy POS technology every day," said Christophe Naasz, Global Director of Business Development at Star Micronics. "This year, we're demonstrating how our hardware works alongside leading software and payment providers, from the new mC-Connect Drawer and cloud printing to multifunction labeling and kiosk technologies, showing how these technologies work together in real-world deployments."

Meet the Star Team at RetailNOW

Francis Angoyar, Sales Accounts Executive at Star Micronics, will participate in a speaking session at the ScanSource booth on Monday, July 27, from 11:45 a.m. to 11:55 a.m., where attendees can ask questions about Star's POS hardware and integrations.

Star is also proud to support the Women in Technology (W2W) community at RetailNOW. Joey Richholt, Director of Human Resources at Star Micronics, will serve as a panelist during Martinis & Mentorship: The Perfect Cocktail Mixing Career Advice, Authentic Connections, and Lasting Success, taking place on Sunday, July 26, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to stop by Booth 631 to see the demonstrations, meet with the Star team, and learn more about Star's latest POS hardware and cloud technologies.

To schedule time with the Star team or for more information, contact [email protected].

About Star Micronics

Star Micronics, a world leader in point-of-sale (POS), has designated a portfolio of printing, secure cash management, self-service, and customer engagement solutions for any retail or hospitality establishment. Embracing the mPOS wave, Star's SDKs allow developers to use Star printers alongside Android™, iOS, iPad®, and iPhone® devices to generate receipts, labels, Chit, and tickets. Star Micronics is always leading and always innovating, creating cloud-based printing solutions, including CloudPRNT Next, StarIO.Online, and Star Cloud Services, with AOA support and MFi connectivity. Star also offers a wide range of peripherals, including 2D barcode scanners, scales, tablet display stands, and more. Visit starmicronics.com or follow us on Facebook, X, YouTube, or LinkedIn to learn more.

Media Contact

Christin Trilone, Star Micronics America, 1 848-216-3318, [email protected], https://starmicronics.com

SOURCE Star Micronics America