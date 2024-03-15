Star Micronics Unveils a New Line of High-Performance Barcode Scanners

The latest line of 1D/2D barcode scanners include wireless, USB handheld, and desktop models. They can parse data and are Star-branded for assured quality.

SOMERSET, N.J., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Star Micronics, a global leader in point-of-sale (POS) hardware and customer engagement solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its innovative line of premium and value 1D/2D barcode scanners. Each scanner enhances efficiency and accuracy across various business environments, including retail shops, hospitality settings, and the healthcare sector. They are ideal for point-of-sale, receiving and tracking inventory, driver's license parsing and age verification, as well as loyalty tracking.

These Star-branded scanners highlight Star's ongoing commitment to superior quality—precisely what the market expects from an industry leader.

The BSD-40U - A high-performance 2D desktop scanner, the BSD-40U combines superior motion tolerance with a large field of view, making it ideal for fast-paced retail and hospitality settings. It has a high-resolution CMOS, and its robust design ensures durability and resilience in demanding environments.

The BSH-32B - This wireless Bluetooth handheld scanner is perfect for environments requiring untethered operations for inventory or quick and accurate barcode parsing capabilities. The BSH-32B boasts a high-resolution image sensor and a long-lasting battery, ensuring uninterrupted operation.

The BSH-32U - A handheld USB scanner, the BSH-32U is designed for versatile use in retail, hospitality, and event spaces. It reads and parses 1D/2D barcodes from various surfaces with ease and features an IP42-rated, drop-resistant design.

The BSH-20U - Offering the capabilities of a 2D scanner at the cost of a 1D scanner, the BSH-20U is an economical solution for businesses seeking accuracy without a hefty price tag. It features a high-powered CPU and is durable enough to withstand the rigors of everyday use.

"Our new range of scanners is the result of listening to the market and steadfast innovation aimed at providing our customers with the best POS technology," said Christophe Naasz, Global Director of Business Development at Star Micronics. "The BSD-40U, BSH-32B, BSH-32U, and BSH-20U models embody our commitment to the highest quality and efficiency. We're excited to see how these scanners will transform the operations of so many small to medium-sized businesses."

Star Micronics' latest scanners are available for purchase through authorized resellers. For more information, visit https://starmicronics.com.

About Star Micronics

Star Micronics, a world leader in point-of-sale (POS), has designated a portfolio of printing, secure cash management, self-service, and customer engagement solutions for any retail or hospitality establishment. Embracing the mPOS wave, Star's SDKs allow developers to utilize Star printers in tandem with Android™, iOS, iPad®, and iPhone® devices to generate receipts, labels, chit, and tickets. Star Micronics is always leading and always innovating, creating cloud-based printing solutions, including CloudPRNT and Star Cloud Services, with AOA support and MFi connectivity. Star also has a wealth of peripherals, including 2D barcode scanners, scales, tablet display stands, and more. Visit starmicronics.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, or LinkedIn to learn more.

Media Contact

