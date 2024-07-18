Star Micronics Unveils the SK5-31 Thermal Kiosk Printer: Adaptable & Feature-Rich

The SK5-31 kiosk printer redefines speed and efficiency with a multitude of features found nowhere else in the industry.

SOMERSET, N.J., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Star Micronics, a global industry leader in point-of-sale (POS) solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated SK5-31 Thermal Kiosk Printer. This new offering redefines the standard for kiosk printers, combining speed, flexibility, and convenience with innovative design features.

The SK5-31 Thermal Kiosk Printer stands out with its easy-to-handle housing, free from the sharp edges typical of metal kiosk printers. It features an open frame design that rivals the aesthetics of desktop printers and is easily recognizable by its stylish blue mouth. This fully-housed, high-speed thermal printer offers unmatched performance and easy maintenance, setting a new standard in the industry.

Key features of the SK5-31 include:

High-Speed Printing: With a maximum print speed of 250mm/s and 600mm/s paper ejection, the SK5-31 ensures fast, high-quality prints.

Anti-Paper Jam Function: The printer detects blockages and halts the printing process, resuming automatically once the obstruction is cleared.

Paper Eject Assistance: This function allows tickets to be printed in full before ejection, preventing premature paper removal.

Innovative Inner Looping Mechanism: Enhances seamless paper feed and supports anti-paper jam and paper eject assistance functions.

Extensive Flexibility: An adjustable paper guide and holder accommodate paper widths from 54mm to 82.5mm, with 12 total paper holder positions.

Versatile Connectivity: Featuring Ethernet for enhanced networking, along with standard serial and USB interfaces for easy system integration.

Extended Cutter Life: The SK5-31's cutter life expectancy is double that of competitors, ensuring long-term reliability.

In addition, the SK5-31 is equipped with StarPRNT and optional ESC/POS™ emulation for seamless integration into existing systems. It supports a wide range of media, including receipt printing, traditional black mark labels, and black mark tickets, making it ideal for various applications such as parking, self-payment, self-service, ticketing, lottery, and gaming.

With its launch, the SK5-31 Thermal Kiosk Printer solidifies Star Micronics' position as an industry leader committed to technological advancement and user convenience.

For more information about the SK5-31, please visit starmicronics.com.

About Star Micronics

Star Micronics, a world leader in point-of-sale (POS), has designated a portfolio of printing, labeling, secure cash management, and customer engagement solutions for any retail or hospitality establishment. Embracing the mPOS wave, Star's SDKs allow developers to utilize Star printers with Android™, iOS, iPad®, and iPhone® devices to generate receipts, labels, Chit, and tickets. Star Micronics is always leading and always innovating, creating cloud-based printing solutions, including CloudPRNT and Star Cloud Services, with AOA support and MFi connectivity. Star also has a wealth of peripherals, including 2D barcode scanners, scales, tablet display stands, and more. Visit starmicronics.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, or LinkedIn to learn more.

Media Contact:

Christin Dorner

Star Micronics America, Inc.

[email protected]

848-216-3318

Media Contact

Christin Dorner, Star Micronics America, 1 848-216-3318, [email protected], https://starmicronics.com

SOURCE Star Micronics America