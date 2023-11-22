Star Refrigeration achieves ISO 14001:2015 certification for environmental excellence

"ISO 14001 is a key strand in our Sustainable Development activity and complements the work we have already done in high performance cooling, mainly with natural working fluids." Post this

Prof. Dave Pearson, Star Refrigeration's Group Sustainability Director, said, "We are delighted to receive this accreditation and huge thanks go to the team for their hard work in achieving compliance. ISO 14001 is a key strand in our Sustainable Development activity and complements the work we have already done in high performance cooling, mainly with natural working fluids."

"This accreditation reaffirms our commitment to sustainability and offers our customers the confidence that engaging with us means collaborating with a company that upholds responsible environmental practices".

Star has advanced the development of sustainable alternatives to synthetic refrigerants through world-class data analytics. This innovation has empowered numerous cooling and heating end users in a range of industries to transition to climate friendly refrigeration systems. Star has also facilitated the switch over from gas heating to efficient heat pump systems, operating even at high temperatures.

With global temperatures and CO2 levels rising, plus NetZero looming on the horizon, Star Refrigeration's push to introduce more environmentally friendly heating and cooling options is spearheading the fight to lower emissions and CO2 output.

The company developed a series of groundbreaking projects that have set new benchmarks in refrigeration and heating engineering, energy efficiency and sustainability. These projects included refrigeration technology that far surpass European standards of efficiency as well as urban decarbonisation initiatives previously considered unattainable, using zero carbon ammonia. A landmark example is Star's installation of one of Europe's most efficient chillstore plants at Gist Chesterfield's facility where the energy usage is one eighth of that of good practice guidelines and one twelfth of typical cooling demands for similar stores across Europe. Their large-scale district heating water source heat pump in Queen's Quay, Clydebank, which extracts warmth from the River Clyde to provide heating for local homes and businesses also demonstrates the potential for community-wide sustainable energy and its contribution to creating healthier and safer living environments.

Star are also responsible for creating England's largest high temperature water source ammonia heat pump in Bristol City, as well as a game-changing ammonia water-source heat pump in Drammen, Norway and the UK-first Viking Energy Network at Jarrow which will cut annual carbon emissions by 1,035 tonnes.

Prof. Pearson, said, "Creating a greener economy and decarbonising for a more sustainable future is crucial, especially as Net Zero gets closer. Star Refrigeration wishes to express our thanks to our employees and customers, as well as all stakeholders who have supported us in this accomplishment."

The internationally acknowledged ISO 14001:2015 standard integrates the principle of sustainable development with performance indicators associated with Environmental Management Systems (EMS). To successfully obtain the global award and ensure ISO 1400 certification compliance, companies must demonstrate a commitment to sustainability and establish effective internal and external communication and cooperation.

The company has also committed to reduce its global carbon emissions and has exceeded the requirements set by the Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting Regulation (SECR) with a reduction in CO2 emissions of over 10% last year. This achievement involved a transition to electric vehicles (EVs) in their fleet policy, a salary sacrifice scheme, allowing employees and their families to switch to personal EVs, and a 500% increase in the deployment of solar energy technologies across its UK branch network.

Star's objectives extend beyond environmental initiatives to include the promotion of Sustainable Development Goals, specifically in enhancing diversity in race and gender and improving employee working conditions. The company has also expanded the availability of apprenticeships and training positions, encompassing a wide range of roles and skills across various departments.

For more information about Star Refrigeration's full range of environmental initiatives, services, and opportunities for collaboration, visit https://www.star-ref.co.uk

