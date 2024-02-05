Star Refrigeration celebrates 17th National Apprenticeship Week

Astrid Prado, Head of Marketing at Star Refrigeration, said, "This National Apprenticeship Week, we celebrate our longstanding tradition of welcoming apprentices and supporting their journey toward becoming the leaders of tomorrow. Post this

Between Monday and Friday, Star will leverage their social media platforms to focus on a number of topics showcasing the benefits apprenticeships bring to the business, the views and accomplishments of Star's own employee as well as insights into career advancement opportunities.

The company will additionally highlight their fast-track industrial engineering apprenticeship scheme and will take part in 'Celebration Friday', which will offer interested applicants a unique opportunity to hear directly from many apprentices that have already progressed through Star's engineering and management pathways.

For over half a century, Skills for Life has been at the forefront of nurturing and advancing our apprentices' capabilities in line with our core strategic commitment to 'Developing Young People. This year, we are excited to welcome a new group of apprentices. We are currently advertising vacancies in most branches across the country, including Bellshill, Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds, Derby, London, Oxford, and Bristol."

Star Refrigeration are a Platinum Investors in People (IIP) and Gold Investors in Young People accredited company. At present, approximately 10% of the Star Refrigeration's entire workforce are employed as apprentices, with career progression levels for those that joined Star as an apprentice set at as high a percentage as 25% of the current management team.

Star's engineering apprenticeship in industrial refrigeration and heating takes three years to complete and provides a nationally recognised engineering qualification. It offers a very competitive salary with biannual increments, starting at £15,140 and escalating to £28,720 upon completion. Graduates of the apprenticeship will enter Star's engineering development framework, which is tailored to support career progression towards senior engineering levels.

The company also offers a broad range of apprenticeships, from business administration to manufacturing, engineering and project management.

Currently, Star Refrigeration are hiring in multiple UK locations, including Bellshill, Bristol, Derby, Leeds, London, Manchester, Newcastle and Oxford, while Star's Glasgow branch is actively hiring manufacturing apprentices. To find out more about Star's apprenticeships or to apply, visit Engineering Apprenticeships | Star Refrigeration (star-ref.co.uk)

To find out more information on National Apprenticeship Week 2024 – Skills for Live, visit Home - National Apprenticeship Week 2024, 5th - 11th February 2024 (appawards.co.uk)

