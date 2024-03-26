Star Refrigeration celebrates Gary McVittie's appointment as Fellow of the Institute of Refrigeration

"I am truly honoured to have been named as an IOR Fellow, having dedicated over twenty years to advancing the sustainability of the refrigeration industry through my work." Post this

"I am truly honoured to have been named as an IOR Fellow, having dedicated over twenty years to advancing the sustainability of the refrigeration industry through my work. My journey from an apprentice to a consultant at Star Refrigeration has been immensely rewarding, thanks to the support of my colleagues at Star. I'd like to share this great honour with the entire team whose commitment to the industry continues to drive the future of refrigeration forward."

Gary McVittie FInstR has been an integral part of the Star Refrigeration family since he commenced his journey as an Apprentice Refrigeration Engineer back in 2000. While working as a Refrigeration Engineer, he completed a BEng (Hons) in Building Services Engineering, transitioning from Service Engineer to Design Engineer before progressing to Technical Manager in 2010 and Product Manager in 2022.

In his current role as a Consultant with Star Technical Solutions, Gary has provided invaluable technical advice on design, energy efficiency audits, health and safety and best practice to a wide range of customers. His expertise extends to delivering technical training presentations, both to customers and internally to colleagues, further emphasising his commitment to advancing the industry.

During his professional career, Gary has received numerous industry awards, including the IOR Scotland Apprentice of the Year Award and the RAC National Student of the Year Gold Award. He also represented the UK at the SkillFRIDGE Skills event in Germany in 2005, competing against eleven other countries. As a passionate advocate for careers in refrigeration, Gary has engaged with Careers Scotland and collaborated in the IOR Careers in Cooling Video to help the Institute promote a career in the refrigeration industry to young students and school leavers. Currently, as a STEM Ambassador, he presents experimental workshops and career case studies at local primary schools in Glasgow.

Gary's career in industrial refrigeration and heating spans over two decades, during which he has demonstrated leadership at work, deep technical knowledge, and active involvement in shaping the future of the IOR and the refrigeration industry at large. From his initial steps as an apprentice to his current role as a consultant, Gary has continuously contributed to the industry's advancement through various initiatives, including mentoring, authoring technical papers on sustainable cooling and presenting at conferences such as the International Institute of Refrigeration (IIR).

Star Refrigeration extends its congratulations to Gary McVittie on this significant achievement and looks forward to supporting his continued contributions to the industrial refrigeration and heating sector.

To find out more about Gary's McVittie journey from an apprentice to a consultant, visit https://www.star-ref.co.uk/employee/gary-mcvittie/

To find out more about the IOR's Fellowship membership, visit https://ior.org.uk/membership/ior-fellow-membership

Media Contact

Anna Flanagan, Star Refrigeration Ltd, 01416387916, [email protected], www.star-ref.co.uk

Twitter LinkedIn

SOURCE Star Refrigeration Ltd