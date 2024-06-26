Star Refrigeration gears up as official sponsor of World Refrigeration Day 2024 and World Heat Pumps Day

"This commitment supports our endorsement of initiatives that raise the profile of the critical role of temperature regulation and educate the public on its importance." Post this

This year's event will be the 6th annual WRD running and coincides with the bicentenary of the birth of Lord Kelvin, a polymath pioneer who created the absolute temperature scale, which still bears his name. He is being honoured for his significant contributions to the understanding of modern thermal energy transfer and for demonstrating how the principles of the refrigeration cycle apply to both cooling and heating in city-wide district networks, residential properties and industrial processes.

Considering their vital role in today's global decarbonisation strategies, heat pumps are prominently featured in this year's World Refrigeration Day, which now includes World Heatpumps Day.

Dr Rob Lamb, Star Refrigeration Group Sales and Marketing Director, said: "We are delighted to announce our support for World Refrigeration Day and World Heatpumps Day 2024. At Star Refrigeration, we are committed to advancing sustainability within our industry through innovative natural cooling and heating technologies. This commitment supports our endorsement of initiatives that raise the profile of the critical role of temperature regulation and educate the public on its importance.

"As energy demands increase and the effects of climate change intensify, the need for effective temperature regulation becomes more important. Our industry is at the forefront of ensuring that societal and human needs are met while sustainable development is supported and environmental impact is decreased".

The Temperature Matters theme fits in with previous broad World Refrigeration Day topics, picked specifically to garner attention from a the wide public, initiate global discussion and demonstrate the significance of the refrigeration and heating sector's work. WRD 2024 will see businesses from around the world coming together to educate and raise awareness of the subject in a series of global events and webinars. These sessions will feature experts discussing the laws of thermodynamics alongside the significant role temperature regulation plays in society, as well as the crucial part the refrigeration, air conditioning and heat pump industry's technical expertise has in sustaining it.

Stephen Gill, founder of World Refrigeration Day and past president of The Institute of Refrigeration, said "The importance of temperature connects us all, no matter where we live. Temperature control is essential for more than just our comfort and health in homes and workplaces. It's crucial for preserving food and medicines, and it plays a vital role in many industrial processes at both high and extremely low temperatures. Temperature can mean the difference between life and death; temperature matters – absolutely."

