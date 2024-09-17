Star Refrigeration launches survey to accelerate industry progress toward Net Zero with advanced heat pump technology

"Short, concise and easy to complete, the Heat Pump Survey gathers valuable data on businesses' day to day operational practices." Post this

Sean Hurley, Senior Sales Manager at Star Refrigeration, said: "Star's strength has always lain in its ability to deliver highly customised cooling and heating solutions that seamlessly integrate with specialised processes to achieve optimum energy efficiency."

"This research project aligns with our commitment to guiding industries toward Net Zero. The findings will enable us to identify the subtle variations in operational processes across industries and businesses to fine-tune heat pump design and improve the efficiency of industrial heating processes."

To achieve a comprehensive understanding of each industry's needs and challenges, the company is calling on businesses from industries in the brewing, food & drink, pharma, meat processing, chemicals, paper, bakery, and distilling sectors to contribute their insights by taking part in the research survey and help shape the future of industrial renewable heating technologies.

Short, concise and easy to complete, the Heat Pump Survey gathers valuable data on businesses' day to day operational practices. The information will allow Star's design team to identify design opportunities with a focus on reducing both capital and operational costs through the development of heat pump packages tailored to each specific sector and business application.

Heat pumps are proving to be a game-changing solution in various industrial settings. By capturing and reusing waste energy, industries that have traditionally relied on gas for their heating needs now have a viable alternative in heat pumps that deliver energy and carbon savings. While gas boilers run at efficiencies between 40% and 85%, heat pumps deliver far greater performance with efficiencies of 300-700%.

Heat pumps that are well integrated into a facility's processes can deliver high efficiencies, with pharmaceutical facilities for example potentially able to achieve efficiencies of up to 800%. Poultry processing facilities using heat pumps for hot water and space heating have the potential to achieve energy and cost savings of up to 60%. In the paper industry, heat pumps can supply up to 50% of the energy required for drying processes, which typically account for 70% of the industry's energy consumption.

These benefits extend to a wide range of industries, including chemical, dairy, food and drink, brewing, and distilling. Delivering precise temperature control, heat pumps can also enhance product quality in distillation processes, improving the flavour of spirits, in bakeries' pre-proofing and fermentation processes, where consistency is critical, or in the chemical sector's distillation and crystallisation for separation efficiency.

Sean Hurley said, "Achieving Net Zero requires businesses to make informed decisions about the technology they use. Participating in our survey provides businesses with an opportunity to shape the future of industry-led, efficient solutions and ensure the industry remains ahead of the curve."

Star's survey insights will also help the company identify heat pump packages eligible for government incentives and funding, making it easier and more affordable for businesses to transition to energy-efficient heat pump systems.

Participants in the survey will receive a copy of the report on industry-specific findings and be entered into a draw to win a £250 voucher.

To directly influence the development of advanced heat pump technology and lend expertise, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/7WWRQ3Q

To find out more about the use of heat pumps for industrial applications, go to https://www.star-ref.co.uk/smart-thinking/heat-pump-and-heat-recovery-systems-for-industrial-applications-decarbonising-heat-production-to-achieve-net-zero-targets/

