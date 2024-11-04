Star Refrigeration shortlisted for UK Employer of the Year at the 2024 Investors in People Awards

"We are delighted to have been shortlisted for the Investors in People's 'UK Employer of the Year Award – Platinum' in the 250+ employee category." Post this

Nadia Rae, Group HR Director at Star Refrigeration, said "We are delighted to have been shortlisted for the Investors in People's 'UK Employer of the Year Award – Platinum' in the 250+ employee category. This nomination recognises our determination to lead, support and develop our people and provide interesting and rewarding opportunities that continue to make Star a great place to work.

Platinum status is the highest standard within the IIP framework, and being shortlisted within this category is a significant achievement that demonstrates our commitment to empowering our staff and investing in their wellbeing. At Star Refrigeration, we understand that by prioritising our people, we create the environment to deliver better outcomes for our customers".

The company's efforts to champion sustainable success by putting its people first are reflected in their IIP Platinum and IIYP Gold reaccreditation in December 2023, placing Star Refrigeration at the highest levels of business standards under the IIP's 'We Invest in People' framework. Star Refrigeration started their IIP journey in 2003; the progression to platinum status reinforces the company's long-term commitment to continuously nurturing a supportive, high performing working environment.

Throughout the reaccreditation process, employees provided many great examples of driving improvements and identified areas for future focus. The company's employee survey highlighted several areas of strength including knowledge sharing, a supportive network and strong alignment with the company's core values. Staff also discussed the development of initiatives aimed at raising awareness of opportunities within the STEM sector in a variety of roles and through Star's different training pathways.

Nadia Rae said, "This nomination further attests to the hard work and passion of our team, who always strive to deliver excellence. Together, we continue to achieve sustainable success through a collaborative and supportive culture. A big thank you to our amazing team for making Star Refrigeration a great place to work!"

The Investors in People Awards celebrate organisations across the UK that excel in people management practices and organisational culture. The winners will be announced at the Investors in People Awards event on 13th November at Old Billingsgate in London.

The full shortlist is available at https://www.investorsinpeople.com/awards/

To find out more about how Star Refrigeration excels as an industry leading organisation, supported by a culture and processes that put people first, visit https://www.star-ref.co.uk/home-page/careers/

Media Contact

Anna Flanagan, Star Refrigeration Ltd, 01416387916, [email protected], www.star-ref.co.uk

SOURCE Star Refrigeration Ltd