Star Refrigeration Sustainability expert urges Scottish Government to act on Heat in Buildings Bill as 2030 climate target scrapped

Clear policies, mandatory standards, and support for compliance are all vital to facilitate investment and growth in clean heating technologies. Experts are in agreement that there can be no more delays in introducing clear, ambitious legislation along with clear guidelines and timetables.

Prof. Pearson says, "It is clear that the major problem in decarbonisation lies in the existing building stock, of which much is multi-owner in Scottish Cities. The only plausible way to the classical tenement flat is with district heating – and this is exactly what is happening at Queens Quay, with additional new clean heat connections being provided to existing tenement properties at West Dunbartonshire's network by Vital Energi.

"The reason this advancement is so special is that the heat comes from the Star Refrigeration manufactured River Source district heat pump, which utilises low carbon to harvest heat from the Clyde estuary, delivering three times the effect as would occur from direct electric use."

The Scottish Government needs to introduce the Heat in Buildings Bill to Parliament promptly and complete the parliamentary process by the end of 2025 – paving the way not only for a more efficient and environment-friendly method to heat Scottish homes, but also to new opportunities for investment and growth in the energy sector. The letter also called for the UK Government to advance electricity price reform, making clean heat the more cost-effective solution.

Prof. Pearson adds, "Whilst everyone is very proud of the numerous water source heat pumps we have supplied, the key question be answered is: When will the abundance of clean electricity being curtailed at Scottish wind farms be channelled to beneficial use by adjusting the price?"

"This last point can easily be deflected to Westminster as a reserved matter, but the Scottish Government could underpin a series of power connections from wind farms (existing and planned) to the ideal locations for river source heat pumps. By doing so they would slash the bloated grid electricity costs inflicted upon all operators of heat pumps across the country and create a tsunami of private investment creating jobs and taxes – all at no cost to the Government. To see electricity generated cleanly in Scotland and sold to the grid for around 7p/kWh costing over 30p/kWh even just a few miles away strikes me terror at how inappropriate the current arrangements are. This isn't just a tweak that is needed as proposed by the REMA work but a transformational change. Given this is unlikely anytime soon the only credible solution is that the Scottish Government facilitate a parallel local grid for key consumption activity. A simple underwriting to the private sector would achieve the market confidence that would see a private wire provision thus unlocking the investment model for clean district heating. Heat offtake legislation without this will fail to see clean heat delivered and the employment opportunities that underpin a Just Transition will simply not arise."

