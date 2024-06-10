Star Refrigeration to offer step-by-step guidance on AI enabled, data-led energy optimisation systems for cold chain operators at upcoming Cold Chain Federation Webinar

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to demonstrate at the Cold Chain Federation webinar how we extract value from data to provide real world benefits." Post this

The webinar will focus on the application of Ethos, Star Refrigeration's pioneering AI-enabled, data-driven performance optimisation system, within the cold chain industry. Currently serving over 20 customers across more than 100 sites, Ethos processes over 40 billion data points annually to identify energy-saving opportunities and support Net Zero strategies.

John Clark, Director of Star Data Analytics, said, "I am delighted to have the opportunity to demonstrate at the Cold Chain Federation webinar how we extract value from data to provide real world benefits. For example, our Ethos platform at Star Refrigeration's Data Analytics has already helped deliver significant energy savings and reduced carbon emissions for a number of cold chain businesses across the country".

During the webinar, John Clark, will provide invaluable insights into the Ethos system and its capabilities. He will discuss how the technology collects data from refrigeration and heating equipment, compares it against a cloud-based 'digital twin' operating under the same conditions, and identifies energy performance gaps for informed decision-making. Ethos utilises a combination of digital twin technology and an engineering model of the refrigeration system to enable 'what-if' analysis and advice on hidden inefficiencies of individual components.

His presentation will delve into the various key performance indicators (KPI's) used to measure and optimise cold store performance, including energy consumption, specific energy consumption (SEC) and regression models for energy usage based on weather and other factors.

Showcasing how Ethos can drill down on underperforming components to allow for data visualisation on various formats, John Clark will describe some of the charts and diagrams used to map out energy flows, assess system performance and spot opportunities for transitioning to heat pumps.

The presentation will highlight real-world examples of Ethos technology deployment at customer sites, including Asda, The Ice Company and Tesco – where most recently an average energy reduction of 11% was delivered across their estate.

To find out more information about the webinar and to register, please visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1317581504649573974

To find out more about Star Refrigeration's Ethos, please visit https://www.star-ref.co.uk/service-categories/data-monitoring/

Anna Flanagan, Star Refrigeration Ltd, 01416387916, [email protected], www.star-ref.co.uk

