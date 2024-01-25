Star Refrigeration to uncover next generation of industrial refrigeration and heating engineers at North's largest Apprenticeship Recruitment Fair

"The UK is currently facing a shortage of trained industrial refrigeration and heating engineers." Post this

The apprenticeship recruitment fair, is the largest of its kind in the North of England, with 2024's event anticipated to welcome over 8,000 visitors. Attendees will get the opportunity to talk with major employers from a broad range of industries - from beauty to business, hospitality, construction, science, and engineering.

Exhibiting at stand F77, Star Refrigeration will be showcasing their industrial engineering apprenticeship programme which can be completed in just three years. It gives participants the chance to work, earn, learn and achieve a qualification that will enable them to jump start a career in the industrial refrigeration and heating sector. Apprentices will work full-time while training under Star's own expert engineers and studying at college, alongside other apprentices.

After graduating, apprentices are generally offered a permanent position at the company, with the chance to further their career towards senior levels through Star's engineering grading system.

Jeff Gurnett, Star Refrigeration Regional Manager –North, said "Our Industrial Refrigeration and Heating Engineering Apprenticeship Programme is an excellent way to develop a career in this exciting and expanding sector and are fully funded, meaning applicants will not be left with any student debt. Successful candidates in our Engineer Appretnice Programme will also be able to earn as they learn, with generous starting salaries from £15,000 that rise to over £28,000 incrementally over a 3 year period."

Star Refrigeration are an Investors in Young People – Gold and Young Person's guarantee employeer. The company continuously promotes youth employment through its highly acclaimed apprenticeship programme and many of their apprentices have received prestigious accolades including IOR Apprentice of the Year, Bronze Medal at Worldskills UK, and Student of the Year at the RAC Cooling Awards.

In 2024, continuing its commitment to one of its core values, 'Developing Young People, Star has once more launched its national apprenticeship vacancy programme at a variety of locations across the UK, including London, Oxford, Bristol, Derby, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow and Aberdeen. In addition to its industrial refrigeration and heating apprenticeships, the company also provides a diverse range of apprenticeship opportunities across various departments, including administration and manufacturing.

Jeff Gurnett said, "Apprentices are essential to galvanising innovation within the sustainable cooling and heating sector as they can bring fresh insight and a new perspective to the workplace, driving continuous improvement. Star offers training pathways that emphasise core learning competencies, using cutting edge engineering techniques and guided by highly trained, qualified engineers.

This approach results in successful completion of the scheme for 95% of all apprentices, with several senior members of our team and a quarter of the current management team having initially joined the company through our engineering apprenticeship or trainee programmes,"

The UK is currently facing a shortage of trained industrial refrigeration and heating engineers. Star's national apprenticeship programme is designed to directly address the gap in the industry by providing candidates with an exceptional opportunity to blend college learning with practical, hands-on experience. Star's commitment to nurturing new talent through this unique apprenticeship programme underscores their dedication to the future of the industrial refrigeration and heating sector and to the professional development of aspiring engineers.

Over 100 exhibitors will attend the Leeds Recruitment event on the day to offer information, advice, guidance and apprenticeship opportunities to attendees, including higher and degree apprenticeships.

To book a free ticket for the Leeds Recruitment Fair 2024, visit https://www.universe.com/events/leeds-apprenticeship-recruitment-fair-2024-tickets-4230CJ

To find out more information about Star Refrigeration's current apprenticeship opportunities, visit https://www.star-ref.co.uk/home-page/careers/opportunities/engineering/

Astrid Prado, Star Refrigeration Ltd, 01416387916, [email protected], https://www.star-ref.co.uk/

