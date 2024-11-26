Star Refrigeration's Astrid Prado appointed Co-Chair of Women in RACHP

"I am honoured to take on this position alongside Sam Buckell, a valued colleague and dedicated professional in our industry. This is a great opportunity to collaborate with talented individuals to expand the impact of the Women in RACHP group" Post this

The group is open to all professional women working within the engineering sector and extends its support beyond engineers to include those in roles such as legal, administration, HR, marketing, and accounting. Recognising the diverse expertise and critical contributions essential for the success of engineering projects and businesses, the group aims to drive progress and foster equity across the sector.

A Chartered Marketer and IOR member, Astrid Prado has been with Star Refrigeration since 2005. She has played a pivotal role in championing initiatives that align with the company's ethos of sustainability, career development and diversity. In her 20-year tenure at the firm, she has successfully led marketing strategies for both Star Refrigeration and its online educational platform, Star Learning Solutions.

Her dedication to promoting diversity within engineering industries aligns with Star Refrigeration's longstanding commitment to drive positive change in the sector through education. Throughout her career, Astrid has contributed to the development of future business leaders by delivering guest lectures on marketing to MBA students at the University of Glasgow.

In 2019, she was nominated by the Women in RACHP group for the Diversity Impact Award at the RAC Cooling Industry Awards for her work, on behalf of the Institute of Refrigeration, in driving the group's groundbreaking gender parity survey. The research provides valuable insights into the industry's attitudes and benefits for women, identifying steps to close the gender gap and attract more female talent.

During her career in Star, Astrid has supported initiatives that empower women, including the STEMAZING programme, which provides resources to help women build confidence to deliver STEM sessions to primary school children. She has also led STEM awareness events with local schools as part of Star Refrigeration's 'Little Stars' programme, which encourages children to explore the exciting opportunities a career in engineering can offer.

Astrid has additionally played an active role in supporting Star Refrigeration's commitment to developing an inclusive workplace. The company continues to lead by example by offering part-time and flexible working arrangements, alongside enhanced maternity, paternity, and shared parental leave policies. These initiatives create an inclusive environment that supports women in the workplace and fosters shared caregiving responsibilities.

Commenting on her new role, Astrid Prado said, "I am honoured to take on this position alongside Sam Buckell, a valued colleague and dedicated professional in our industry. This is a great opportunity to collaborate with talented individuals to expand the impact of the Women in RACHP group. I firmly believe that individual efforts alone are not enough; true progress happens when women unite to amplify their voices and visibility. By sharing experiences, challenges and successes, we can create a more inclusive industry where diversity becomes the norm, not the exception."

"This group is about more than networking. It's a movement to empower women, foster mentorship and inspire the next generation. Together, we can ensure the refrigeration and heating sector is a place where everyone can contribute and thrive."

The dual Co-Chair structure marks an evolution in the group's governance and represents a move towards a more inclusive leadership model to better address the varied challenges faced by women in the industry.

Star Refrigeration's active involvement in initiatives promoting diversity and inclusion is part of a longstanding tradition of stewardship in industry organisations. Over the years, Star personnel have held prominent roles, including the Presidency of the Institute of Refrigeration, Chairmanship of the British Standards Institute Committee on Refrigeration Safety, and participation in Eurammon's Steering Committee and the British Refrigeration Association Council.

Astrid Prado's appointment builds on Star Refrigeration's efforts to inspire positive change, advance diversity, and showcase the potential of the RACHP sector to offer rewarding and innovative careers for all.

